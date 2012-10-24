‘Wanted 2’ going forward without Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie won’t be be returning to life for the long-delayed “Wanted 2,” but the writers have revealed some new plans for the film.

Director Timur Bekmambetov’s 2008 film adaptation of the hardcore comic book from “Kick-Ass” writer Mark Miller “Wanted” grossed $134 million in the U.S., and a sequel seemed like a no-brainer.

When Universal first started getting serious about a sequel, it was unclear whether Jolie would return, although it didn’t seem very likely. Now, the screenwriters have revealed where they’re planning to go without Jolie on board.

In the film, Jolie played Fox, a veteran assassin who helped guide newbie Wesley (James McAvoy) through training after he’s drafted to join a super-secret society of hit men (led by Morgan Freeman). Fox ends up on the wrong side of a bullet, so bringing the character back for part 2 always seemed like a long shot.

While talking to Hollywood.com about his new novel “The Right Hand,” “Wanted” screenwriter Derek Haas revealed that he Michael Brandt are finishing up a new draft of the script — and Fox is not a part of it.

He explains, “[In the first film] Angelina Jolie gets shot in the head and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, are you going to bring back Fox?’ I said, ‘Did you see the bullet go into her head?’ And they say, ‘Oh, she can take one of those milk baths!’ We never wanted to do that movie.”

Instead, Haas and Brandt have other plans for the sequel, including a possible new heroine at its center. Haas explained, “The only thing I can tell you is that Wesley is now, four years later, recruiting a young woman who is in his situation in the first movie. She’s got a sh*tty life. He’s sort of in the Fox role. This new girl is brought into the world.”

There’s no word yet on whether McAvoy, Freeman or co-star Common will return, although the description implies that McAvoy will reprise his role as Wesley.

Meanwhile, Jolie will next be seen in the “Sleeping Beauty”-inspired “Maleficent.”

Would you want to see “Wanted 2” without Jolie?