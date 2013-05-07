Warner Bros wants to play ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ with David Leslie Johnson

This news makes me happy for a lot of reasons.
First, I’m a firm believer that the right imagination can make something great of the overall “Dungeons & Dragons” property, and I think David Leslie Johson is a wicked smart guy and a fun writer. They’re using a script of his called “Chainmail” that they bought last year and they’re turning that into the foundation for the “D&D” film. Roy Lee and Courtney Solomon are producing for Warner, which is interesting. Solomon directed the terrible New Line “Dungeons & Dragons” movie back in 2000, and it’s interesting to see how far genre fare has come since that release.
At the time, it made sense to try to sneak a much lower-budget fantasy movie in before “Lord Of The Rings” got off the ground to try to make some quick money off of a potential audience. If you’re going to take a run at this kind of IP today, you have to take it seriously. There is way too much competition for that dollar, and at this point, if you half-ass it, the audience is going to see you coming. The reasons for each of these major franchises connecting or failing may be different in the small details, but in the broad sense, it’s very simple. Either people connect, or they don’t. If they do, they will become your best friends, carrying the word to everyone they deal with, actively finding ways to prolong their interaction with the property. And if they don’t, then it’s over. Done. They’ll just move on to find something that does.
It also makes me happy because the script that put David Leslie Johnson onto the radar of a lot of people in Hollywood was his “Doc Savage” adaptation, which I liked a lot. I’m sure, no matter what else he’s doing or how well it’s going, it’s got to sting a little to see an announcement today about someone else making “Doc Savage.” It’s not his to own, though, so I’m sure he’s made peace with it. Still, it’s got to assuage that sting to be able to announce something this big on the same day.
Warner is creating some interesting parallel projects these days. “Pacific Rim” this summer and “Godzilla” next summer means they’re betting a fair amount of money on the universal appeal of giant monsters smashing things, and if they’re still serious about doing “World Of Warcraft” with Legendary, then “Dungeons & Dragons” is arguably covering the same ground. Even more interesting, the “Godzilla”/”Pacific Rim” situation is Warner Bros in partnership with Legendary Pictures on both films, which “World Of Warcraft” is Legendary while “D&D” is Roy Lee, one of the two producers who just left “Godzilla” amidst lawsuits and some fairly public disagreement over the development of the film. That feels more like a head to head situation where two films are being developed, targeted at the exact same fans, and we’ll see what ultimately happens with the studio and whether they greenlight both or neither or which one.
If you don’t know “Dungeons & Dragons” well, or if you know it very well, can I recommend a podcast for you? It’s called “Nerd Poker,” and it’s available via iTunes. It’s an ongoing game of “Dungeons & Dragons” as played by comedian Brian Posehn and his very funny friends, and it is a tremendous pleasure from week to week.
Right now, it sounds like Warner and the producers and Johnson are all working on the script and looking for a director, and until there’s more news, that’s all we know for sure about “Dungeons & Dragons.”
I don’t think there’s enough to the D&D ruleset to fuel a movie that won’t just feel like bland genre fare.
If they were adapting some of the novels, Dragonlance of even Drizzt maybe I’d get excited.
The game itself though… the best part of it is the interactions between all the crazy people playing it. How do you translate that to the silver screen? It’d work better as a TV show if you could clone Joss Whedon to helm it.
Dungeons & Dragons will just be used as brand recognition to attract buzz. Really any type of high fantasy story can fit in to the mold of D&D. You throw in a few references, have someone cast Magic Missile, and if you’ve got a decent script, a good director, and some capable actors you don’t have a problem.
Any good Fantasy movie would make a good D&D movie. Most of the D&D games I’ve played over the years have almost nothing in common with one another, except for some of the players and the spells. Some have been great, some have been crappy. None of them felt like the right way to play the game. Well, no, I’m lying. The right way to play was to create interesting, developed characters who grew as the story played out, and for the GM to have an interesting plot and setting as a backdrop for those characters to grow in. D&D, at it’s core, is basically blueprints for creating great stories, so it never having made the transformation in to great cinema has always been surprising to me. Hopefully in a couple of year that will have changed.
But when we played it was our imaginations shaped by the framework of the rules. My games probably looked nothing like yours (though if you also had a party of a kender, a tinker gnome and a wild mage I’ll be impressed) but that’s the point. A movie trying to represent D&D as a whole? It’ll have a dwarf with a scottish accent, a poncy aloof elf, no halflings to avoid confusion with LOTR, an evil wizard and royalty, probably on both sides of the good/evil divide. Maybe it’ll be an okay popcorn flick, maybe not; either way calling it D&D adds nothing beyond name recognition.
Your right about the t.v. show, make the plot where threee or four friends are going to play a game of D&D and something happens and they get pulled into the world itself. I would do it along the lines of the old Xena or Hercules shows where they did`nt take themselves to seriously and can have contemporay humour which would make sense as they are from our world.
Dan Harmon’s Harmontown podcasts also feature a game of D&D each week. Its probably not that hardcore, since a few of the participants are not that knowledgable of D&D, but that’s part of the charm. Hearing comedians alternately making fun of rpg tropes and trying to puzzle through them as they get more and more invested in the story has been very entertaining.
As to a movie based on D&D. Once its a definite story set on the screen for an audience to watch rather than participate in, is it really D&D? Its too bad that they feel the need to slap the name onto a fantasy script for them to make the movie. If its good enough and has the potential to connect to audiences why not let it stand on its own. If they’re only comfortable making a fantasy film from an established property why not pick a novel or series to adapt. There are plenty of good ones. A D&D movie seems like the worst way to use an existing property because its too nebulous to translate in a meaningful way. At this point, wouldn’t most of the target audience associate D&D movies with the crap that SyFy airs on saturday nights anyway?
Anyone who wants to see how D&D can be used as the basis for non-generic creator-driven storytelling would do well to read the webcomic “Order of the Stick.” It starts with D&D and then takes off into its own thing. It always respects the source world, but does not feel constrained by it. It’s also riveting, compelling, and frequently hilarious.
Basically, the point is, just because you’re adapting D&D, you don’t have to do the same-old same-old derivative high fantasy, and slap the D&D label on it. The property has a tremendous amount of flexibility, as “Order of the Stick” demonstrates.
Plus, when you’ve caught up on the comic, not only will you recognize the opportunities inherent in a possible film adaptation, you will also have had the benefit of enjoying one of the very best webcomics currently being published. So there’s that, too.
Get reading!