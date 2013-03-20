‘Warrior’ director Gavin O’Connor takes over on ‘Jane Got a Gun’

UPDATE: As you may have heard by now, Jude Law — himself a recent addition to the cast — has now followed Ramsay to the exit, having signed on to work with her and not another director. After Michael Fassbender, he’s the second major star to abandon the project in the last week. “Jane” may have a gun, but she can’t catch a break.
PREVIOUSLY: Okay, so “Jane” is no longer a calamity. One day after gifted Scottish director Lynne Ramsay shockingly pulled out of Natalie Portman-starring Western “Jane Got a Gun” on the very first day of shooting, her replacement has already been drafted: Gavin O’Connor, the sturdy multi-hyphenate whose films include “Tumbleweeds,” “Pride and Glory” and, most recently, “Warrior.” With O’Connor on board, shooting will get under way tomorrow. No time to waste.
It’s a smart choice, in my opinion. O’Connor is a solid, sensible craftsman who began in the independent realm and has since brought that sensibility to more mainstream projects. His 1999 breakthrough feature “Tumbleweeds,” a mother-daughter dramedy which earned British actress Janet McTeer an Oscar nomination, remains an underseen gem, and while his studio-backed follow-ups “Miracle” and “Pride and Glory” lacked that film’s spark and character, they were respectable, well-acted efforts.
It all came together two years ago on “Warrior,” a muscular, moving sports drama with brilliant work from Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton (plus an Oscar-nominated Nick Nolte) that didn’t deserve its grim commercial fate. Financial disappointment notwithstanding, it was the kind of critically acclaimed, audience-friendly project that should have edged him up the pecking order for A-list projects: here’s the first of them, though there are several others in the pipeline.
Granted, O’Connor isn’t as singular or as sensuous a stylist as Ramsay — though that, if anything, is an advantage when boarding a project that has until only a few days ago been another director’s vision. Better still, he’s a notably efficient filmmaker, and they’ll certainly be glad of that, given the stressful start to the shoot. It’ll be interesting to see O’Connor return to a female-led project so many years after “Tumbleweeds,” especially given that his last few projects have been so testosterone-charged — as such, directing Portman in a traditionally male-dominated genre plays to his strengths in multiple ways.
It’s as happy an outcome as we could have hoped for to a potentially disastrous situation — kudos to Scott Steindorff and his fellow producers (including Portman herself) for keeping it together.
I remain bitterly disappointed over Ramsay, whom I think is one of the most exciting filmmakers at work today, and for whom “Jane” represented a major opportunity. Hopefully, we’ll hear her side of the story in due course. More hopefully still, this unfortunate situation won’t ensure the wait for her next feature is as long (or longer) than the painful nine years that separated “Morvern Callar” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin.” Perhaps she didn’t have the temperament for this kind of production, though this story has prompted rather too much wild projection in the blogosphere for my liking.
Anyway, roll on “Jane” — a project about which we remain hugely excited, and not just because it’s written by former In Contention contributor Brian Duffield. If you missed the story yesterday, Kris has all the details.
To play the optimist, I think it will be kind of fascinating to see how Ramsay’s pre-production influence shows up in the film, and to what extent O’Connor’s style mixes into a production already formed under a particular aesthetic mind. It won’t be what it was, but that shouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing. Also looking forward to whatever Lynne Ramsay does next, whenever that might be.
Oh, I love Tumbleweeds! But this project seems to be a bit of a disaster…
I was pondering the other day directors who would be good as a replacement, and O’Connor definitely came up. I think I was drawing upon directors who had worked with anybody in the cast before, and he got a great performance out of Edgerton in “Warrior”. Solid choice I must say, and I’m still really looking forward to this one. I will always wonder what Ramsay’s version would have looked like, but I’ll see this because of Portman and the potential of the role alone.
and if it’s still shot (after needing to replace Law now as well), he does have Darius Khondji, who no doubt, will try to stay true to his plans. I’m sure there’s storyboards. I mean, there’s pre-production for a reason.
Yes, I was glad to see that Khondji is involved, as he’s probably my favorite cinematographer, based on his work on “Se7en” and the Januet/Caro films. And his last high profile gig was “Amour”, which was such a colossal waste of his talent.
What a clusterfuck. Jude Law just dropped out because Ramsay left.
Portman should just put a call out to all the Malick Men who dropped by set on a whim: Benicio Del Toro, Wes Bentley, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbend… oh. Well, Val Kilmer will show up for anything day of, and he lives in New Mexico!
Also Jude has worked with Natalie a few times already (Closer, Cold Mountain). Isn’t it kind of odd he would just ditch the production like that? This has to leave a sour taste in Natalie’s mouth in terms of her working relationship with Jude.
Jude Law only hopped in because Michael Fassbender dropped out and to work with Ramsay. With Ramsay gone, his reason for being there went with it. It’d be like signing onto a movie because [insert name of prominent die-to-work-with director] was attached and then having him bail and Brett Ratner (oooooh, burn!) coming in to take over. Are you going to stay? Exactly.
Yeah but after the all the film has gone through Jude is now forcing them to find a substitute actor after just having to find a sub director in 24 hours. In fact I am still wondering how they signed a director so quickly. It seems like they already knew for days there might be problem and we’re talking to other directors. One day we will find out what went down.
Someone commented at Deadline or one of the other sites that Patty Jenkins would have been a perfect fit and I couldn’t agree more. Especially given the Portman/Jenkins connection. But I remain hugely excited for this film and Gavin is a terrific director. Sucks that Law is out- this represented a great opportunity for him especially opposite Edgerton. Kind of wish it had been Portman… still don’t see her as hugely talented or versatile. Maybe Chastain (duh), Adams, Michelle Williams, or my personal oddball choice- Felicity Jones?
I also have to agree. Movie sounds interesting conceptually but I’ve always thought Portman was not a very good access. Maybe not bad, but very acting by numbers.
Portman used to be very good – think Leon, her first movie made at age 12 – and was quite the prodigy, but as she got older and sucked up a storm in the Star Wars prequels, she’s gotten stiffer and more mannered. It’s like she’s stiffening up as she ages instead of getting more relaxed.
Portman is a producer on the film so there is no way she backs out. She can be quite good in the right hands (Leon, Closer, Black Swan). I even liked her in V for Vendetta. Who isn’t terrible in the Star Wars movies?
I found her to be one-note in Black Swan, like a human headache. She was good, but it was a narrow performance.
Ewan McGregor was good in the Star Wars movies.
I only thought she was good in Leon. I found her incredibly stilted in Black Swan and Closer. haven’t seen V for Vendetta.
Matthew- She has her moments, but I find her playing the same character over and over. She doesn’t strike me as a versatile actress.
Wasn’t a huge fan of Kevin– thought the film version had more than its share of problem. Still good, but not great and very overrated. Patty Jenkins was the choice I think everyone was expecting here, but I like O’Connor a lot and am curious to see what he’ll do with this. Hopefully he loves the material and can make it work with the development and pre-production that’s already been done without him.
I just hope this whole drama is worth the movie they’re working on. It’d suck if by the time the movie comes around they kept bringing it up if only because the movie by itself wasn’t as interesting as these news.
A new director in 24 hours .. isn’t that suspiciously fast?
It’s the lure and curse of Santa Fe, NM. You’d wanna work there but once you get there, you wouldn’t wanna work. I’d hike, eat, spa, and ponder.
Is Gavin O’Connor the reason for Jude Law departing the picture? Years back, Jude and Hillary Swank were lined up for a Gavin O’Connor movie called “Dexterity,” a lit adaptation I think, that never came through obviously. Just wondering.
Any word on who’s replacing Law?