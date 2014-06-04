Washed Out’s ‘Weightless’ music video: Come for the makeout, stay for the story

The latest music video for Washed Out is all window sheers and cross breezes. It is, in essence, why I wish to be in near-constant proximity to Washed Out, to queue up a makeout at a moment's notice.

This long-form clip, directed by David Altobelli, also has a really beautiful, heart-rending story, about youth, first touch and “unrequited love.” Check out the disappearing scars, the times of slow-motion's employ. And do you remember rollerblades? God, do I remember rollerblades, and waking dreamers who were in them.

“Weightless” is from the latest album “Paracosm”; Washed Out (aka Ernest Greene) is on tour this summer, dates below the video.

Here are Washed Out's tour dates:

Jun. 04 – Richmond, VA – The National*

Jun. 05 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

Jun. 06 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball / Randall”s Island

Jun. 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl (Late Show)

Jun. 08 – Toronto, ON – Field Trip / Historic Fort York and Garrison Commons

Jun. 09 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom*

Jun. 10 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop*

Jun. 11 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall*

Jun. 12 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club*

Jun. 15 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival

Jun. 20 – Dufur, OR – WTF?! What The Festival

Jun. 22 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

Aug. 25 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

Aug. 26 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Aug. 27 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Aug. 29 – Chicago, IL – North Coast Music Festival/Union Park

Sep. 01 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Sep. 02 – Iowa City, IA – Blue Moose Tap House

Sep. 03 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly”s

Sep. 05 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada Theatre

Sep. 06 – St. Louis, MO – Lou Fest / Forest Park

Sep. 07 – Tulsa, OK – Cains Ballroom

Sep. 08 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

Sep. 09 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

Sep. 10 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Sep. 12 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

Sep. 13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Sep. 14 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

* w/ Wunder Wunder