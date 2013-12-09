Washington critics spring for ’12 Years a Slave,’ Cuarón, Blanchett

The Washington D.C. critics had some fun with their awards at the nominations stage
, throwing in such offbeat mentions as Baz Luhrmann for Best Director, with Joaquin Phoenix, James Franco and Scarlett Johansson among the acting nominees. Their list of winners, however, is rather more conventional. “12 Years a Slave” leads the pack with six awards, including Best Film, Actor, Supporting Actress and Ensemble, while they also plumped for fellow Oscar frontrunner “Gravity,” handing it Best Director and a pair of technical awards.
All four acting awards all went to the current Oscar favorites — Jared Leto, always a strong contender, really seems to have taken ownership of that position this last week. Somewhat more unusual choices were Tye Sheridan (beating Adele Exarchopoulos) for Best Youth Performance, while Belgian Oscar threat “The Broken Circle Breakdown” defeated “Blue is the Warmest Color” in the foreign-language race. As for that odd Best Portrayal of Washington category, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” won, probably denying “White House Down” its one shot at awards glory this season. Which, well, fine. But why have goofy awards if you’re not going to have fun with them?
Full list of winners below:
Best Film: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity” Spike Jonze
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Acting Ensemble: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Youth Performance: Tye Sheridan, “Mud”
Best Adapted Screenplay: John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Original Screenplay: Spike Jonze, “Her”
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Broken Circle Breakdown”
Best Animated Feature: “Frozen”
Best Documentary: “Blackfish”
Best Art Direction: Catherine Martin, “The Great Gatsby”
Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity”
Best Editing: Alfonso Cuarón and Mark Sanger, “Gravity”
Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer, “12 Years a Slave”
The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, D.C.: “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
And the nominations to Online Film Critics Society:
12 Years a slave and Her leads (with ScarJo). Gravity 4 nominations but not Sandra Bullock, I think she can get out of Oscar nominations. McConaughey also isn’t in Lead Actor but yes in supporting for Mud. And my lesbian dream Julie Delpy are nominated in Adapted Screenplay and Actress, yeah!!!!!!.
Great to see Sam Rockwell in there. Really disappointed he’s hardly been mentioned as a contender in the race this year. I know Oscar rarely laughs but his performance was really something else. Very memorable. Few actors around could’ve pulled that off.
It’s looking to me like “Her” is a force to be reckoned with. With Woody Allen and the Coens amply rewarded for previous efforts, and “Nebraska”, “American Hustle”, “Gravity”, and “Saving Mr. Banks” unlikely to have a lot of support for their writing, it seems like Spike Jonze will walk away with the original screenplay Oscar. It looks like a nice consolation prize.
I’d say “Hustle” could easily get a lot of writing support. David O. Russell has racked up a ton of nominations over the last few Oscar seasons, and this would be an opportunity to honour him personally at last, if the voters felt so inclined.
Forgot to mention how irritating it is to see two critics groups already spring for Zimmer’s derivative score to 12 Years a Slave, when he did much better work on “Rush” or even “Man of Steel” for that matter. They should be going for either Desplat’s lovely work on “Philomena” or Price’s innovative compositions on “Gravity”.
Somebody needs to explain to academy members and critics how the 12 years main theme melody is ripped off directly from Inception’s score. Are these voting members really that absent-minded?
Even the original section of Zimmer’s 12 Years score isn’t good. I’m referring to that horror film clanging.
And some of us simply like that score, and the way it works in the film — and it’s not because we’re lazy or stupid or tone-deaf or need things explained to us. I could counter that anyone who finds ’12 Years a Slave’ a direct rip of ‘Inception’ isn’t listening carefully enough either, but I won’t — I think everyone’s allowed to respond individually to what they hear.
For what it’s worth, I vastly prefer Zimmer’s work in ‘Slave’ to ‘Rush’ or @Man of Steel’ — and would take ‘The Lone Ranger’ over the lot of them.
And Desplat’s one of my favourite working composers, but I genuine dislike his work in ‘Philomena’. And the score is about my least favourite technical element of ‘Gravity’. Different strokes.
I don’t know why you are dissing Baz Luhrmann – The Great Gatsby is a masterpiece of film art.
Where was I dissing Baz Luhrmann? I don’t agree with you that The Great Gatsby is a masterpiece, but I’m a fan of his — Moulin Rouge! is one of my favourite films.
I said his nomination was offbeat, which it certainly was. I would have thought it’s pretty clear that I welcome unusual choices.
this is exactly how i see the oscar winners going