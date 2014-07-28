Watch 5 Minutes of the ‘Simpsons’ and ’Family Guy’ crossover episode

(CBR) Fans of “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” got a nice treat on Saturday at Comic-Con International in San Diego when Fox debuted five minutes of the upcoming cartoon crossover.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Airing Sept. 28, “The Simpson Guy” was teased in May with a few photos and an official description. As you can see, the episode will also include cameos from “Bob”s Burgers” and “The Cleveland Show.”

Peter (Seth MacFarlane) and the Griffins get out of dodge and end up in Springfield, where they are greeted by a friendly stranger named Homer Simpson (guest voice Dan Castellaneta), who welcomes his new “albino” friends with open arms. The families get along famously: Stewie (MacFarlane) becomes obsessed with Bart (guest voice Nancy Cartwright) and his old-fashioned pranks; Lisa (guest voice Yeardley Smith) takes Meg (Mila Kunis) under her wing and is determined to find something – anything – at which she excels; Marge (guest voice Julie Kavner) and Lois (Alex Borstein) ditch housework for a little bonding; and Peter and Homer fight over the best beer in town – Pawtucket vs Duff.

(via Variety)