Watch a conversation with comedy filthball Sarah Silverman live at 8 EST

Comedian (there was a part of my brain that wanted to type “comedienne,” but I was able to squash it right down) Sarah Silverman has a special airing on HBO this Saturday, called “We Are Miracles.” But why wait three whole days to get your Sarah fix when you can catch her today?

Madame Silverman will be be at New York’s 92nd Street Y this evening, discussing her illustrious, poop-joke-filled career in a conversation with Andy Borowitz. And you can watch a livestream of the even right here, starting at 8 Eastern and 5 Pacific.

And I recommend you do it, because she is miracles.