Watch a Hulk-less ‘Hulk Smash!’ on the set of ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

One distinct category of the phenomenon known as “movie magic” is what I call “the invisible monster,” in which the thing tearing up the house or the city or the people is not actually there during filming but rather digitally inserted later on. Yes, I know, you’ve never heard of such a thing before, and also you are in a time-warp and reading this text in an old-timey newspaper sold to you by a wee lad on the street corner. In which case, the Hulk hasn’t even been invented yet, and therefore this Hulk-less “Hulk Smash!” footage taken by a bystander on the set of “Avengers: Age of Ultron” will mean pretty much nothing to you. As for the rest, enjoy.

Follow RIOT on Twitter