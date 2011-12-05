Watch: A whopping 9 new clips from ‘Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows’

Warner Bros. has released a huge number of new clips for “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” (nine to be exact) in anticipation of the Guy Ritchie-directed film’s December 16th release. The sequel focuses chiefly on Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and Watson’s (Jude Law) attempts to bring down their chief adversary, the cunning Professor Moriarty (Jared Harris). The film also stars Rachel McAdams, Noomi Rapace, Stephen Fry and Eddie Marsan.

You can check out the collection of comedy-heavy clips below, which succeed in making the film look promising enough to warrant an overall grade of “B+”. Once you’re finished watching, rate them for yourself at top left!

Clip #1: A disguised Holmes is lured into a trap by the always-crafty Irene Adler (McAdams, reprising her role from the first film), who warns the men she’s hired to rough him up to “be careful with the face – we have a dinner date tonight.”

Clip #2: An agitated Holmes pours himself a nice, cold glass of…um, formaldehyde, whilst venting his frustrations to a calm, cool and collected Watson.

Clip #3: Watson and his now-wife Mary Morstan (Kelly Reilly, also returning from the first movie) are interrupted on their honeymoon by a waiter-turned-assassin delivering a bottle of champagne/whoop-ass to their train cabin. After swiftly dealing with the disturbance, Watson is confronted with his first unfortunate glimpse of Holmes…in drag.

Clip #4: Essentially a continuation of Clip #3, this bit has Holmes playing a little game of “Toss Your Partner’s New Wife From a Moving Train”. Watson, understandably, is not amused.

Clip #5: Irene is outsmarted by the canny Professor Moriarty during a meeting between the two that takes a turn for the worse rather quickly. Boy, that girl sure can clear out a restaurant.

Clip #6: Ever heard the term “urban camoflauge”? Find out what it looks like in this clip, which sees Watson arriving at Holmes’ imaginatively-decorated apartment.

Clip #7: Holmes trades keen observations/barbs with his elder brother Mycroft (Fry) – “I detect you have recently changed the brand of soap with which you shave”, states the former – who goes on to pay Watson an unwelcome “compliment”.

Clip #8: Sherlock’s horse-phobia is highlighted in this clip, which contains the following delicious quote from the wary detective: “They’re dangerous at both ends and crafty in the middle.” Nevertheless, he’s forced to saddle up – albeit in a manner not exactly conducive to speedy travel.

Clip #9: “Are you happy?” Holmes asks an annoyed Watson in the following clip. Seems the latter is still a little sore over that whole “wife-tossing” thing…