Watch an ‘Archer’ character die a tragic death in the recording booth

01.15.14 5 years ago

Please don’t watch this if you haven’t yet seen the series premiere of “Archer” — but if you have seen it, you know there’s a dose of animated death in the episode. In this video, we see the actor behind Brett Bunsen (who happens to be the show’s art director, Neil Holman) say his last very words before perishing forever. And boy does Neil seem none to pleased about his guy’s fate.

What really makes this? Obviously, that is the audio cameo from Sterling Archer himself, the great H. Jon Benjamin.

(via)

