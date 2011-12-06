Watch: Andrew Bird announces new album, ‘Break It Yourself’

12.06.11 7 years ago

For as soothing as Andrew Bird’s music can be, the title to his next effort is delightfully aggressive. The Chicago bard’s next effort “Break It Yourself” will be out on March 6 next year through Mom + Pop.

And it will presumably have some singing on it. Bird’s last effort was the score and soundtrack for Jonathan Segal-directed “Norman,” which was mostly instrumental. There was also “Useless Creatures,” the 2010 all-instrumental companion set to his last traditional studio set “Noble Creatures,” out in 2009.

And if you’ve seen “The Muppets” this past month, then you heard his whistling workmanship in the “Whistling Caruso” bit.

Below is a short teaser for the set, his second for Mom + Pop. That label has done a helluva job adding established artists to its roster — those who’ve paved their own way label-less (Ingrid Michaelson) or have earned their keep through previous label deals (Metric).

Bird has announced some spring tour dates in support, and has added a stable of acts like Patrick Watson, Laura Marling and comedian Eugene Mirman on as openers, bless him. (Music junkie Mirman is performing at an eye-popping 826NYC event this week with Sarah Vowell, They Might Be Giants, Fred Armisen,John Wesley Harding, Mike Birbiglia and “special surprise guests,” oh my! My 2010 fave Marling will be showing up on my top singles list later this month…)

Those who buy a concert ticket will get free downloads from Bird: a five-song live EP “Fake Conversations,” from his fall tour; “Break It Yourself”; and a five-song “souvenir” live EP from the spring tour itself. Christmas in March. General onsale for these shows are up on Dec. 9 and 10.

Andrew Bird – Break It Yourself from Mom+Pop on Vimeo.

Here are Andrew Bird’s tour dates:

December 21            Museum of Contemporary Art            Chicago, IL*
December 22            Museum of Contemporary Art            Chicago, IL*
January 12            Hawaii Theatre            Honolulu, HI
March 15            Majestic Theatre            Dallas, TX†
March 16            The Howlin” Wolf            New Orleans, LA†
March 17            Tabernacle            Atlanta, GA†
March 19            Ryman Auditorium            Nashville, TN†
March 20            Southern Theatre            Columbus, OH†
March 22            The Pageant            St. Louis, MO†
March 23            The Uptown Theater            Kansas City, MO†
March 24            Riverside Theater            Milwaukee, WI†
April 9            Paramount Theatre            Seattle, WA‡
April 10            The Vogue            Vancouver, BC‡
April 11            Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall            Portland, OR‡
April 13            Fox Theater            Oakland, CA‡
April 18            Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center            Mesa, AZ‡
April 19            Lensic Performing Arts Center            Santa Fe, NM‡
April 20            Rialto Theater            Tucson, AZ‡
May 3            Union Transfer            Philadelphia, PA§
May 4            Beacon Theatre            New York, NY§
May 5            Beacon Theatre            New York, NY**
May 6            House of Blues            Boston, MA§
May 8            9:30 Club            Washington, DC§
May 9            Ramshead Live            Baltimore, MD§
May 10            The Fillmore Detroit            Detroit, MI††
May 12            Auditorium Theatre            Chicago, IL††
* Andrew Bird and Ian Schneller”s “Sonic Arboretum”
† with Eugene Mirman
‡ with Laura Marling
§ with Patrick Watson
** with Tift Merritt
†† with Mucca Pazza
 

Around The Web

TAGSandrew birdbreak it yourselfEUGENE MIRMANlaura marling

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP