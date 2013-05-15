Watch Anna Faris in the first trailer from CBS’ ‘Mom’

It’s a feel good comedy from Chuck Lorre! And after all the “Two and A Half Men” drama, he probably needs a feel good comedy. While Lorre may not be a selling point for everyone, the stars of this show might be: Anna Faris and Allison Janney.

Faris (right) is Christy, a newly sober single mom raising two children in a world full of temptations and pitfalls, and Janney is her passive-aggressive, recovering alcoholic mother. “Mom” is set to air Mondays at 9:30 p.m. this fall.

Will you be watching?

