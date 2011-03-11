Watch: Astonishing new trailer for JJ Abrams’ ‘Super 8’ teases, sets up the story

I’ve been on the road since early on Wednesday, and I apologize for how light the blog’s been on content during that time. I spent most of Wednesday and much of Thursday in a place without any internet or phone, which made it impossible to write anything up or post anything.

And then tonight, as I landed in Austin, a real-life disaster movie began to unfold on the opposite side of the world, and like many of you, I’ve been watching this horrifying footage from Japan unfold, and I’m once again reminded just how powerful nature really is. When I hear people talk about how mankind is going to destroy the earth, I just shrug it off because when the earth really does decide to get rid of us, it will be effortless. Nature is still so incredibly powerful, and we are still able to do so little in the face of a natural disaster, and all we can do right now is hope that the people in the path of these quakes and these waves and all the other things resulting from this are as okay as possible.

It almost feels wrong to have post movie news right now, but then again, movies are often our escape when the real world is too tough for us, and so I’ll do this anyway. Especially since what I’m posting is kind of awesome, and highly anticipated by many of you.

Paramount has just released the full-length trailer for “Super 8,” the new film from director JJ Abrams, and it is a stunner. You get a good sense of general plot from this film, and it looks like there’s a little bit of “Close Encounters” in there, some “Jaws,” and a whole lot of small-town Spielberg as well. It’s the story of a group of young friends who get together to make monster movies on super-8 film back tine ’70s, when a train derails in their town, releasing something dangerous into their community.

It’s as good a trailer as I can remember seeing recently, and here it is for you:

I’m excited to hear your thoughts about the trailer, and to see the movie for myself in June. So far, though, it’s incredibly exciting to see this much footage and to know that we still haven’t seen any of the good stuff.

My coverage of the SXSW festival will get underway here later today, and I hope you enjoy it. It’s going to be a busy but hopefully amazing few days of movies and BBQ and good friends, and I’m going to share as much of it as possible with you guys.



“Super 8” opens June 10, 2011.