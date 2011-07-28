Watch: Beyonce shimmers and shines on ‘The View’

#Lady Gaga #Beyonce
07.28.11 7 years ago

Beyonce hung with the ladies on “The View” today to talk about how normal she is between wowing us with stripped-down performances of “Best Thing I Never Had” and “1+1.” The latter was performed “Fabulous Baker Boys” style with Bey on top of a black baby grand.

[More after the jump…]

She talked about her year off and how she”s a “Jay-Z groupie.” Her split with her dad as manager and his subsequent lawsuit never came up. Funny that…

Beyonce is asking fans to help make a new video for “Best Thing I Never Had,” if you want to  participate.

Lady Gaga, who is clearly on a massive promo tour to try to pick up sales for “Born This Way,” will appear on “The View” on Aug. 1.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga#Beyonce
TAGS1 and 1Best Thing I Never HadBEYONCELADY GAGAthe view

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP