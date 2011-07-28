Watch: Beyonce shimmers and shines on ‘The View’

Beyonce hung with the ladies on “The View” today to talk about how normal she is between wowing us with stripped-down performances of “Best Thing I Never Had” and “1+1.” The latter was performed “Fabulous Baker Boys” style with Bey on top of a black baby grand.

[More after the jump…]

She talked about her year off and how she”s a “Jay-Z groupie.” Her split with her dad as manager and his subsequent lawsuit never came up. Funny that…

Beyonce is asking fans to help make a new video for “Best Thing I Never Had,” if you want to participate.

Lady Gaga, who is clearly on a massive promo tour to try to pick up sales for “Born This Way,” will appear on “The View” on Aug. 1.

