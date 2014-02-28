Watch: Billy Bob Thornton sets the tone in ‘Fargo’ teaser

#FX #Fargo
and 02.28.14 4 years ago

(CBR) “Bad Santa” actor Billy Bob Thornton isn”t quite as far as the North Pole, but he”s certainly hip-deep in snow, and undeniably up to no good.

Thornton scrapes an ice-covered windshield in the teaser trailer for “Fargo”, the upcoming FX anthology series based on the Coen Brothers” classic Oscar-nominated film. He doesn”t do much else in the teaser, but it”s right in line with the tone and look of the 1996 original – more than enough of a tease until the show”s April 15 premiere.

But if you”re hungry for further “Fargo” fun times, there”s this bit of news: Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, of Comedy Central”s “Key and Peele”, have signed on for the final four episodes of the season. They join an all-star cast that includes Thornton, Martin Freeman, Bob Odenkirk and Oliver Platt.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Fargo
TAGSFARGOFXJordan PeelKEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP