Watch: Billy Bob Thornton sets the tone in ‘Fargo’ teaser

(CBR) “Bad Santa” actor Billy Bob Thornton isn”t quite as far as the North Pole, but he”s certainly hip-deep in snow, and undeniably up to no good.

Thornton scrapes an ice-covered windshield in the teaser trailer for “Fargo”, the upcoming FX anthology series based on the Coen Brothers” classic Oscar-nominated film. He doesn”t do much else in the teaser, but it”s right in line with the tone and look of the 1996 original – more than enough of a tease until the show”s April 15 premiere.

But if you”re hungry for further “Fargo” fun times, there”s this bit of news: Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, of Comedy Central”s “Key and Peele”, have signed on for the final four episodes of the season. They join an all-star cast that includes Thornton, Martin Freeman, Bob Odenkirk and Oliver Platt.