Watch: ‘Breaking Dawn’ star Ashley Greene has mixed feelings on ‘Twilight”s end

If nothing else, Ashley Greene doesn’t take the considerable career boost she received from starring in the “Twilight” movies for granted.

“It’s opened up a lot of doors,” offered the actress during our recent chat about her upcoming horror film “The Apparition,” in which she stars opposite “Captain America” thesp Sebastian Stan.

Indeed it has. In addition to her starring role in the Todd Lincoln-directed fright flick, which hits theaters this weekend, Greene will also be seen in this October’s all-star ensemble comedy “Butter” opposite Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde and Hugh Jackman.

Still, after four years of playing vamp-clairvoyant Alice Cullen – a role she reprises for the last time in this fall’s “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” – Greene indicated she’s ready to move on.

“I’m glad that it’s opening up time to do other films, because it is quite taxing,” she told me. “But, you know, it’s definitely gonna be sad.”

Click on the video above to hear Greene’s comments in their entirety, then let us know whether you’ll be seeing “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” in the comments.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” hits theaters on November 16.