Watch: ‘Breaking Dawn’ star Ashley Greene has mixed feelings on ‘Twilight”s end

#Twilight
08.24.12 6 years ago

If nothing else, Ashley Greene doesn’t take the considerable career boost she received from starring in the “Twilight” movies for granted.

“It’s opened up a lot of doors,” offered the actress during our recent chat about her upcoming horror film “The Apparition,” in which she stars opposite “Captain America” thesp Sebastian Stan.

Indeed it has. In addition to her starring role in the Todd Lincoln-directed fright flick, which hits theaters this weekend, Greene will also be seen in this October’s all-star ensemble comedy “Butter” opposite Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde and Hugh Jackman.

Still, after four years of playing vamp-clairvoyant Alice Cullen – a role she reprises for the last time in this fall’s “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” – Greene indicated she’s ready to move on.

“I’m glad that it’s opening up time to do other films, because it is quite taxing,” she told me. “But, you know, it’s definitely gonna be sad.”

Click on the video above to hear Greene’s comments in their entirety, then let us know whether you’ll be seeing “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” in the comments.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” hits theaters on November 16.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight
TAGSASHLEY GREENEAshley Greene interviewBREAKING DAWNBreaking Dawn Part 2THE APPARITIONTHE TWILIGHT SAGATwilightTWILIGHT BREAKING DAWN PART 2

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP