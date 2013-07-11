Watch: Bruce fans, even Elvis, go nuts in ‘Springsteen & I’ preview

“Springsteen & I,” a documentary about Bruce Springsteen and his relationship with his fans, created by his fans, comes out July 22.

The film, directed by Baillie Walsh and produced by Ridley Scott, focuses on the overwhelming kinship that exists not only between The Boss and his fans, but between the fans themselves. As Springsteen himself talks about, his career is an ongoing “conversation” with his fans, an ongoing communion that gets renewed everytime he steps on stage.

As a die-hard Bruce fan who”s attended around 45 Springsteen shows, this preview of the film looks about right. Sure, it”s glowing, but to be a Springsteen fan is to feel like this. Some of the absolutely happiest hours in my life have been spent in the pit at a Springsteen show singing along with strangers and feeling like nothing in the world existed but us and Bruce and the E Street Band.

I”ll have a review of the documentary as it gets closer and, hopefully, an interview with Walsh.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=M2IxMTZiNDExZmU1MDIyOTc2NzA0NmVi&ec=lkMXY2ZDpiJI6zlXE2vfWSu4ojcI5QZT