Watch: Bruce fans, even Elvis, go nuts in ‘Springsteen & I’ preview

#Ridley Scott #Bruce Springsteen
07.11.13 5 years ago

“Springsteen & I,” a documentary about Bruce Springsteen and his relationship with his fans, created by his fans, comes out July 22.

The film, directed by Baillie Walsh  and produced by Ridley Scott, focuses on the overwhelming kinship that exists not only between The Boss and his fans, but between the fans themselves. As Springsteen himself talks about, his career is an ongoing “conversation” with his fans, an ongoing communion that gets renewed everytime he steps on stage.

As a die-hard Bruce fan who”s attended around 45 Springsteen shows, this preview of the film looks about right. Sure, it”s glowing, but to be a Springsteen fan is to feel like this. Some of the absolutely happiest hours in my life have been spent in the pit at a Springsteen show singing along with strangers and feeling like nothing in the world existed but us and Bruce and the E Street Band.

I”ll have a review of the documentary as it gets closer and, hopefully, an interview with Walsh.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=M2IxMTZiNDExZmU1MDIyOTc2NzA0NmVi&ec=lkMXY2ZDpiJI6zlXE2vfWSu4ojcI5QZT

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ridley Scott#Bruce Springsteen
TAGSBaillie WalshBRUCE SPRINGSTEENRidley Scottspringsteen and i

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP