Apparently Chris O'Dowd had a feeling he wouldn't be picking up a Tony Award on Sunday night.

The “Bridesmaids” actor, who was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Play for “Of Mice and Men,” clearly expected to lose to Bryan Cranston, who was nominated for his portrayal of Lyndon Johnson in “All the Way.” Well, Cranston did end up winning, so what did O'Dowd do? Immediately drink, of course.

Check out this Vine footage of O'Dowd handling the news with a quick swig from a flask. Perfect.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js