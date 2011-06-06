Watch: Colin Farrell is the charming vampire-next-door in ‘Fright Night’

#Colin Farrell
06.06.11 7 years ago

Take a quick peek at Colin Farrell as a charming vampire-next-door-type in this brief clip from the upcoming 3D “Fright Night” remake.

As the mysterious bachelor new to the neighboorhod, Jerry (Farrell) comes under the suspicion of teenage Charley (“Star Trek’s” Anton Yelchin) and his brainy pal “Evil” Ed (“Superbad’s” Christopher Mintz-Plasse) when their classmates start disappearing.

In the clip, Jerry makes some rather inappropriate comments to Charley about his mom (Toni Collette, “The Sixth Sense”) and sexy teen girlfriend (Imogen Poots, “28 Weeks Later”). So rude!

Directed by Craig Gillespie (“Lars and the Real Girl”), the film is a remake of the 1985 cult classic which deftly mixed comedy and horror.

“Fright Night” opens nationwide August 19.
 
Here’s the film’s trailer:

Check out some photos from the film here.

