Watch: Dan Harmon gets animated with ‘Rick and Morty’

(CBR) Fresh off their visit to the CBR Yacht at Comic-Con International, “Rick and Morty” creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland stopped by the CBR Tiki Room at New York Comic Con 2013 to talk with Jonah Weiland about their new Adult Swim show. The pair discuss their stellar voice cast including Sarah Chalke and Chris Parnell and what it”s like getting notes in animation versus live-action. They then go on to discuss the pleasure of working with Adult Swim and their approach to creatives, specifically citing exec Michael Lazzo as someone firmly in their corner. They wrap things up by talking about Harmon”s work in comic books earlier in his career writing issues of Rob Schrab”s “Scud: The Disposable Assassin” and the camaraderie inherent in being surrounded by comic fans at conventions.