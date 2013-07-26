Watch DJ Khaled’s weird marriage proposal to Nicki Minaj

07.26.13 5 years ago

Presented without commentary, a video posted via MTV:

 Here’s your pull-quote: “I feel you need a man like me in your life that’s gonna take care of you and respect you,” he said. “If you have to take your time and think about it, I understand. But I know I have to be here today to let you know how serious I am and how serious this is to me. I want to let your fans know, my fans know, my family, your family, that I want to marry you.”

Minaj has Retweeted the video.

Please note: it’s less than a month away from the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), and Nicki’s been a mainstay there so far. Do you think they have a song coming out together? Is Nicki interested? Is a 10K rock the kind of thing to sway her feelings? Is this a promotional stunt? Are you crying, or laughing or clicking to the next video?

