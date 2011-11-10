Watch: Dwayne Johnson’s pecs do the 3-D ‘ love pop’ in ‘Journey 2’ trailer

If you needed more proof that Dwayne Johnson has the best cleavage in the business, look no further than the new trailer for “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” (particularly the last 15 seconds or so), an upcoming fantasy/adventure film starring Johnson, Josh Hutcherson, Michael Caine, Vanessa Hudgens, Kristin Davis and Luis Guzman. The film is a sequel to the 2008 hit “Journey to the Center of the Earth” starring Hutcherson and Brendan Fraser (the latter of whom was reportedly unable to participate in the follow-up due to scheduling issues).

Along with its leading man, the 3-D film also got a new director in the form of Brad Peyton, who apparently enjoys helming sequels to moderate theatrical hits (his last film was “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore”). Hopefully for Peyton and everyone else involved, audiences will realize that the film is indeed a sequel to “Journey of the Center of the Earth”, which may not register with some less attentive viewers given its abbreviated title (it’s not called “Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: Mysterious Island” because it’s based on the Jules Verne novel “Mysterious Island”, an unrelated book to Vernes’ “Journey to the Center of the Earth”).

In any case, you can check out the new trailer for the film below, which features lots of Dwayne Johnson in tight t-shirts, some decent-to-shoddy-looking CGI (the bee sequence looks a little weak, if we’re being honest), Michael Caine channeling Richard Attenborough in “Jurassic Park”, the inevitable title card reading “Believe the Impossible”, and Luis Guzman doing his best to liven up the proceedings with a little watered-down family-friendly comedy.

While I’m certainly not the target audience for the movie, based on the trailer it at least looks reasonably diverting for families with kids under the age of, say, 13. Nevertheless, I will debit it somewhat for featuring some rather cheesy-looking effects and not putting enough of a focus on tying it in with the first film. As such, I’m giving this one a wobbly “B-“.

“Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” hits theaters on February 10th.