Watch: Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros’ delightful ‘Man on Fire’ video

I’m still putting the words together on how I feel about Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros’ new album “Here,” but my feelings about the new video for single “Man on Fire” is simple: what a delight.

The clip, helmed by actor Brady Corbet, hits mostly schoolyards and gyms at high schools in New York with the purpose of capturing jubilant movements from cheerleaders, tumblers, step team, gymnasts, double-dutch champions and other shakers who are moving to, literally, their own beat. Proud mamas and sisters and coaches, the ilk, look on. It eventually leads to an abandoned lot where the New York City Ballet executes their choreography to the song, and let me tell you, there is nothing cuter than honest-to-god ballerinas busting out in Chuck Taylors.

“Here” dropped on Tuesday, and Corbet was “there” in New York only a couple weeks prior, on May 12-14, to shoot the video.

The dozen-piece band plays the Ryman Auditorium tonight before heading out soon overseas. But look out for those Big Apple shows when they come back through, there’s hope there’d be a slew of new special guests.