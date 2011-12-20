Watch: First ‘Hobbit’ trailer takes us back to the Shire and intros new faces

It’s hard to believe that we’re a year away from the release of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” and even harder to believe we’re a full decade out from the release of “Fellowship Of The Rings.”
It’s bold of Warner Bros. and New Line to throw down a full year ahead of release, but there are very few films that come with as much built-in anticipation as this one. Sequels are one thing, and most of them arrive with a certain amount of hype, but in this case, you’re talking about a follow-up to one of the most beloved film trilogies of all time, and it’s not someone making up some flimsy excuse to make a new movie… it’s a book that may even be more beloved than the books that were the source material for the trilogy.
I know that “The Hobbit” was my gateway drug to the larger world of high fantasy, well before I read “Lord Of The Rings.” And I still think “The Hobbit” is one of the great simple beautiful books of any genre, a perfect piece of storytelling that has left seismic ripples throughout all of fiction for the last 60 years or so. Great characters, great set pieces, a great sense of time and place… “The Hobbit” has it all.
And in fact, that’s one of the things I was most curious about in terms of the advertising for this movie. What made “Lord Of The Rings” land so deeply was the character roster, the wonderful people it introduced us to. People don’t return to “LOTR” just for spectacle. You can get that cheap in a million other places. The thing that brings people back to “LOTR” specifically is that group of characters and the ways we got to know them. That’s what made it such a cumulative thing, a journey that really did build in strength.
In fact, just talking about it, I’m tempted to finally do the entire return trip through the extended editions. I haven’t seen a single one of the films since 2003. I’ve intentionally set them aside for a while because I was in danger of being burned out once “Return Of The King” finished its grand victory lap. They were all-consuming, culturally-speaking, when they were out. And I’m sure Warner and New Line have their fingers crossed hoping that the same things happens when they unleash “The Hobbit” next year.
The other reason this feels slightly unreal is because for at least three years now, “The Hobbit” has seemed cursed. Legal troubles and bankruptcy issues and director woes all conspired to keep this from happening. And then… that all went away. And now there’s real footage. It’s not just Peter Jackson walking around on some familiar sets now. It’s a glimpse into the world of Middle-Earth again, and the only question I had before playing it was “Will it feel the same?”
Watch it below:
And the answer is a resounding “Oh, wow, yes. And how much of this thing is done?!”
If that were the trailer we were seeing two weeks before release, I’d be thrilled. I’d think it was a slam dunk of a final trailer. As a teaser? Dear god, that’s a throw-down. That is a major announcement that will run before all of this year’s Christmas movies saying, “Enjoy the wait through other lesser mortal films for the next year, because this time next Christmas, you’re going back to Middle-Earth, and we’re going to to own you all over again.” That is a gorgeous piece of advertising, and while there’s a sense of big adventure and wild scale, there’s also a strong emphasis on the new characters we’re going to meet as well as the familiar faces we’re going to see again. That last glimpse of Gollum? Ding ding ding. You win.
So now you tell me… how did it work for you? Rate the trailer for us, and then vent your joy or your frustration in the comments. And let me know… if I did a rewatch of the films between Christmas and New Year’s, would you want to participate here on the site?
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” arrives in theaters December 14, 2012.
I really liked the trailer, better than the TDKR one. This one seemed focused on one aspect (intros and all that), instead of scattershot.
And about the rewatch, that would be great, and I’m game. Would you watch the theatrical versions or the extended editions?
Im down for the rewatch :D
Gotta say, the first 35 seconds or so are weirdly paced & edited. That section feels more like a clip reel with all the abrupt music changes. Kind of cheapens it for me. The rest of the trailer, though, is phenomenal and the movie itself of course looks fantastic.
I totally agree.
I saw it… but I am overwhelmed with joy to know my fellow Tolkein geeks the world over have broken the interwebs tonight…
… not over the trailer for TDKR, but for The Hobbit.
While I will love TDKR (I hope… not liking the b.s. Occutard vein) like I loved TDK, I love all things Tolkein most of all.
Awesome.
Misspelling Tolkien once is an understandable mistake. Twice and I begin to doubt your Tolkien nerd credentials.
C’MON,
If my Mac didn’t automatically correct even spelling mistake I make, that would be the least serious word I would’ve misspelled. My spelling is horrific, and especially when I’m hurried, it’s something I don’t really stress about. I know what I know. Even if I misspell Professor TOLKIEN’s name every once in awhile.
I’ll go toe-to-toe with any Tolkien-phile any day of week. :-)
My apologies. I can see from your contributions below that you take your Middle Earth lore very seriously.
Well your first mistake was owning a Mac.. Just sayin.
WOOOOOOOOOOO!
No, please don’t do a write-up on revisiting LotR. Your previous 2.0 features on Star Trek and Star Wars were soooooo terrible and unappreciated.
Are you fucking insane!? Yes, please do a LotR series!
Similar to yourself I haven’t sat down and watched any of the films straight through since early-2004 and would be interested to see if you think they still hold up.
I almost took advantage of the broken intertubes and stabbed you through them… You scared me >.<
I've been meaning to rewatch them, but haven't had the time over the last few weeks
hahaha I’ll just defer to this post since I agree with every part of it.
Yes please do an Extended Edition run-through
+1 I’ve never the seen extended but if you do I will follow along on bluray!!
This makes me genuinely happy :D Watched it 3 times in a row!
Ok seriously, i always log in with FB and half the time it posts under Mojo CoCo and the other half it actually links my fb acct.. >.<
Have to admit it was a bit odd through the first part of the trailer, like my brain was processing it as yet one more of hundreds of parodies/ripoffs of the look and feel of the LOTR trilogy. But once the Company of Dwarves start singing, it thoroughly transports you back.
I’m with you, Drew. It’s stunning to believe that they’ve completed a trailer of this quality a full year out from the film.
I can’t stop watching. I literally can’t stop watching! Since I was able to download the 720p version from Apple, all I’ve done is rewatch this wonderful, fantastic, and completely mesmerizing trailer.
It’s just… remember when the first trailer came out for LOTR, and it was attached to Thirteen Days?
I went and saw Thirteen Days back-to-back JUST to watch that first trailer.
I love Tolkien so much. I love these films so much. This is my Star Wars, my Jaws, my pan-media everything.
This is literally the greatest Christmas present Peter Jackson could’ve given me, and it feels like he is giving this to ME. I know that’s incredibly self-centered, but Middle Earth and Tolkien and Bilbo and Frodo and Smeagol and everything IS so personal and important to me.
I gotta go watch again. This is pure joy. This is watching The Adventures of Robin Hood the first time when I was six with my dad. This is everything that’s good about the film medium.
THANK YOU PETER JACKSON!!!
I never really clicked with fantasy as a genre, and the LOTR’s movies were really quite boring for me, I love seeing this enthusiasm. Thumbs up, dude!
I’m sure this will be an excellent movie, but I’m a little worried about what we saw with some of the dwarves. They looked a bit too comic relief-y for my tastes. Also, what was that at around the 1:30 mark with Galadriel caressing Gandalf’s hair. I know Jackson and company added some of their own stuff, but I hope they didn’t take it too far.
Saruman,
You should know this, but Galadriel knew Gandalf before he was Gandalf.
Galadriel dwelled under the Two Trees. She knew Gandalf in the First Age, as Olórin, a Maiar of Manwë in Valinor (If Manwë and the other Valar are analogous to Cherubim, or Archangels, the Maiar are a lower choir of angels, so to speak).
So anything like that, her stroking his hair, might be part of a conversation of how he changed to become Mithrandir, the Istari (Wizard) and help the peoples of Middle Earth unite against Sauron.
BTW… all this is in The Silmarillion and in the Appendices for LOTR.
Drew, that was just an initial reaction I had based on the look of the scene. Anything romantic between those two characters would make no sense, and I have enough faith in Peter Jackson to figure that we won’t be seeing any wizard-elf babies.
And Ugabugkiller, thanks for the info. I wouldn’t expect the movie to delve too far into the more obscure middle earth canon, but who knows?
Saruman,
No, one of the things they’ve done here (as they did with a few things in LOTR) was actually flesh out the story WITH the background stuff that Tolkien put in The Silmarillion and The Appendices.
We’re going to actually see Azog kill Thrór and parts of the War of the Dwarves and Orcs.
We’re gonna see Gandalf sneak into Dol Guldur to try and rescue Thrain II and recover the last of the Dwarven rings.
We’re gonna see the White Council with Saruman and Radagast the Brown, Galadriel and Celeborn, and Elrond.
We’re gonna see the Necromancer cast out of Dol Guldur in Mirkwood, setting into motion the events of LOTR.
They didn’t simply decide to cut the book in half and leave it only with the material therein. Jackson is giving us all of the important history surrounding he events of Bilbo’s journey to Erebor culminating with the Battle of the Five Armies.
He’s giving us the periphery history given to us by Tolkien, to truly build up to LOTR and flesh out both films here.
It’s gonna be AWESOME.
I figure they will put in all the stuff that Gandalf gets up to during his absence from Bilbo. That would make sense, as it’s happening at the same time as Bilbo’s journey. I just have my doubts about whether they’ll get into Gandalf’s past lives and things of that nature. Those things feel like they could potentially alienate casual fans. In any case, your enthusiasm is infectious.
“AZOG! AZOG!!” … i get CHILLS, dammit. i can’t WAIT to see that scene!
Casting Martin Freeman was the best thing they did. He’s a pleasure to watch (unlike the fake clouds or pipe smoke, or the flappy rubber feet), but not a single actor gets their name in the credits. A Motion Picture Event, Proudly Brought To You By Peter Jackson And Some Actor-Type People!
This whole thing seems superfluous after the “fate-of-the-world” story of LOTR.
This isn’t a prequel per se, it’s its own story. It sets the table for LOTR but is really interesting in its own right.
I know it’s a prequel. I’m saying that making after LOTR sort of gives it an anti-climactic feel for me
All right, I’m in in. Let’s get this sucker in theaters already.
Great trailer…. next December can’t get here fast enough.
And having just picked up the Extended Editions on Blu Ray, I am definitely down for the rematch… was planning on it anyway.
Lovely. I don’t care a lick what non geeks think I know we are in good hands.
Re-read earlier this year as well for the first time a long while. Anxious to see how it gets fleshed out.
If you don’t rewatch the films with writeups and podcasts, I will hate you forever.
Hobbits and Bats and Promethius. Oh my.
I saw in the LOTR trilogy recently at the cinema. Triple bill – extended versions – 12+ hours.
I don’t want to be the Gloomy Gus around here, and I have NOTHING but confidence in PJ & Co., but this trailer didn’t really do much for me.
On the positive side, Martin Freeman is going to kick ass and I’m thrilled they kept the near-perfect look of the trilogy. This is just a teaser trailer, and tease it did, and I have no reason to worry that the finished product won’t be awesome.
But this didn’t really SHOW me anything. My only connection to THE HOBBIT is that 70s animated film that I haven’t seen since I was little, so I don’t remember a ton about the story. All this depicted was a bunch of people standing around in cool-looking places. Didn’t get any sense of adventure or action. It all just seemed kind of…lifeless and inert.
Of course they probably have not filmed and/or rendered any of the (what I’m sure will be) big action sequences or thrilling moments, so there’s only so much they could include. And Drew you’re right, this is about more than all of that anyway. The characters here, however…eh, this just seemed like a roll call and some familiar scenery. If I was a more of a fan maybe I’d be really stoked as I’d get some of the references and have a better idea of what they’re going for. But as I’m me…I wish they’d waited until they had a little more to show.
Geoff, what you gotta compare it to though is the first teaser trailer for Lord of the Rings more than a decade ago (is it that long?!).
What you said about this teaser is exactly true for that one as well. It’s a roll call of characters, lots of “people standing around in cool-looking places”. The main feature of that teaser was the fellowship walking in slow motion past a rock…
The trailers with the story beats will come, be sure of it. This is just a teaser, and a bloody excellent one at that! Ending with (spoiler) the ring lying in the passage and Gollum crawling down the wall was the perfect beat. It will immediately connect it with Lord of the Rings for people, and let’s face it, who hasn’t seen Lord of the Rings at this point!
@Riko: not to be a negative troll, but what is the upside of connecting this too closely with LOTR? If this becomes a rollcall of LOTR references surely it loses its own integrity?
@Hamish: Isn’t that like asking why Yoda and Obi-Wan and C3PO etc. are in the Star Wars prequels? Because that became a rollcall of references as well, and yet it made a gazillion dollars despite not being as good as the originals. I think, for the studio, it’s all about getting everyone who has an investment in the series already to come and see it.
I agree with you in the sense that I’d love to see a hobbit that can stand on its own, but from the moment, really, that they decided to turn it into two films and “flesh it out to connect it with LOTR” it was not going to be just an adventure tale for children anymore.
@Riko: you’re right in that I still regret that fundamental creative choice they made in making two films. Consider the abridging required to fit LOTR into a trilogy compared to the “fleshing out” they’re having to do with The Hobbit. I loved LOTR but the simple truth is The Hobbit does not merit more than one film, and the effort required to fill it out to two – raiding Tolkien’s footnotes and miscellany – could smudge that original, simple, lovely narrative.
Drew, I would so read a write-up of your experiences rewatching the trilogy, especially the extended editions. (And I would share it around too!)
I find that I react differently and to different things now than I did back then. Some things have held up really well, and others not as much.
Very cool to already have the beginnings of a new theme for the movie with the Misty mountain song. Some of it was straight out of the Hobbit. But it wasn’t a complete winner for me. I’m still a bit worried about the dwarves. Either that they be to comic relief or that it will be just hard to keep up with who is who.
This is by no means a guaranteed hit. But the good thing is that PJ didn’t get the critical succes with Kong (still made a big $) or bones that people thought. So he needs this to work as much as we want it to, which perhaps is lucky. He has pressure to deliver just as he did the first time around were for a lot of people he had to prove himself as a filmmaker. – I for one think the end result will be better for it.
Still not sold on 3D as well. i love 3D i have a panasonic plasma and a couple of 3D flicks as well. but i love the classic feel of LOTR and i want the hobbit to feel the same way. I just hope that being in 3D doesn’t remove that emotional connection with LOTR.
Not sure what you mean when you say Jackson’s “King Kong” wasn’t a critical success. It received almost universal praise. See [en.wikipedia.org] for example.
Sure, it didn’t get Oscar nominations except for technical categories, but I doubt people really expected that. It’s “just” a monster movie (albeit an excellent one).
“Lovely Bones” is a better example of the point you’re making though.
I wished Del Toro could’ve made his Hobbit, because I believe it is a fundamentally different story to LOTR. I love Peter Jackson, I’ve loved him from Meet the Feebles, Forgotten Silver onwards, but with him onboard I fear The Hobbit will be overwhelmed, pumped up with false jeopardy, turned into a story that it overwhelmingly is NOT. You can see that disjunction in this trailer. Jackson tries desperately to inject stakes, jeopardy, a goal, but the truth of the story is that it’s a lark, an adventure. It’s not about the world ending. Yet I fear that Peter Jackson has lost the lightness of touch that would do this story justice.
The irony is that the Hobbit was originally just a lark, an adventure, but that Tolkien himself changed the Hobbit retroactively to connect it more closely to LOTR and give it more “weight”. He even told later of how Gandalf put the mission together because he had a larger purpose with it all with respect to Smaug.
Anyway, I share your fears, but I’m also so stoked for what Jackson is doing. It won’t be perfect, just like LOTR, but if I had to choose between seeing Jackson’s version and not seeing an adaptation at all, I would choose seeing his version ten times over!
@Riko… thought this quote from The Guardian today plays into our conversation: “Tolkien did re-edit The Hobbit to take account of the shift in emphasis seen in the Lord of the Rings, but a second, more extensive rewrite in which he tried to bring the two works closer together in storytelling style was left abandoned when the author realised he was destroying the idiosyncracies that made The Hobbit a joy.”
NO, no, not del Toro. GDT’s work is visually gorgeous (c.f. Hellboy), but I actually threw up at the end of Pan’s Labyrinth, I was so upset. The Tolkien films belong to Jackson. Nobody else should be doing them in this generation.
I find myself in a strange situation these days; having loved The Lord Of The Rings-trilogy like very few other movies since I started this film-obsessed existence of mine; almost thirty years ago. I’m not talking about some fanboy-drooling either. I actually studied and analysed the movies upon my many viewings of them. I acknowledged the things I appreciate less about the movies and some of the choices I would not have made. However, this has led me to love the movies even more and they are now almost a part of my DNA. I still believe the trilogy is the perfect example of the endless possibilities that exist today in moviemaking. Very few movies grasp the opportunities to create something truly spectacular and every year we hope the blockbusters will deliver on their multimillion dollar pseudo-epic scale. Rings went above and beyond and it’s comforting to see this impressive, mouth-watering early trailer and it’s promise to deliver the goods.
But here’s my question Drew, as we go back to that strange situation I feel I’m in these days. Recently I’ve met a lot of people who simply don’t like Rings. I have taken part in heated discussions where I had to defend the value of “these boring movies”; as many of my friends call it. Even my girlfriend; whom has learned to appreciate many different films and genres is unable to connect with the movies. It’s not the end of the world but I do sometimes wonder: how does one deal with the notion that people who you like (or in the case of my girlfriend; love) don’t like something that is obviously a big part of your taste? Does one ignore it? Or is it just not that big of a deal (I’m inclined to believe the latter but I do find it an interesting point to be raised). And are there people here who recognize this situation with different movies? Or music? Or literature? Or… anything?
I see this all the time; “Stop liking what I dont like” etc. While people’s taste do provide a good window into what makes them tick, ultimately all the things we like in entertainment dont really mean anything. Wether or not you like death metal or arthouse cinema or read teen fiction is absolutely no indication of how willing you would be to pull someone out of a burning carwreck. Don’t worry about it, some people don’t “get” what you get. It doesn’t mean anything.
I am in the same boat — my long-time boyfriend dislikes LOTR. I wouldn’t say hate because he WILL sit down and watch them with me, but they bore him to tears. I count LOTR (books and movies) as one of the greatest epic stories ever.
Conversely, I hate Star Wars. Yes, I was born in 1973 and am a full-fledged geek, but I hate pretty much everything Star Wars that is not Han Solo. But my boyfriend LOVES them. Star Wars was one of the first movies he ever saw and his love for them has never died, even through Lucas’s finagling. He can quote dialogue and give full fledged theses on all 6 movies.
So, I guess my take would that there are simply some stories that just don’t grab people the same way, even if those people by all accounts have nearly identical tastes and interests. I say just ignore it, and when you really want to annoy her, just pop in the extended cut of Fellowship to drive her crazy :-)
I wouldn’t worry about it BelgianDrexel. I can’t stand LoTR myself outside of secondary characters (wizards and Gimli). I can’t watch it, read it etc. But I respect those who enjoy it.
I do quite enjoy the Hobbit however because it is much lighter, easier to enjoy and it’s fun. Not so bleak.
I know everyone does not like what I do, I get this constantly and I’m fine with it.
Difference of opinion makes the world go round.
Regarding the trailer, it’s fine. I do not feel transported (but then I never did during LoTR) but I think that will change once we see more of the characters. A year is a long way out yet. If this and Prometheus are anywhere near as amazing as these trailers hint at, I will be very, very pleased.
Of course it worked for me! Big time goosebumps! Unlike you, I re-watch the Extended Trilogy every Christmas….not sure if I could ever get burned out on this world!
I can’t wait. I’ll be adding this to the LOTR Triology as my favorite movies of all time
This is the first trailer I’ve ever seen that almost brought me to tears. I have never read any of Tolkien’s writing, but I LOVE the LOTR movies. Watching this trailer almost had the same effect on me as that piece of ratatouille had on Anton Ego – it transported me back to that feeling I had of sitting in the movie theater watching the previous movies. And that is the most fantastic feeling I’ve ever had watching a movie (at least as an adult, the 10 year old me watching “The empire strikes back” is still the one to beat overall, I think…).
It’s going to be a long, long wait until next December. And it’s going to be hard for the movie to live up to the expectations…
Years from now, it will be a happy day for those new to these stories and films to have the opportunity to do a marathon viewing through the extended versions of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.
Drew, you are right. It is a tremendously successful teaser with so much more to look forward to. I also agree that the character relationships and arcs are what do it for me as well. When the tells the hobbits that they should not bow to anyone at the end of ROTK, I lose it every time!
Please do write about your rewatch of the LOTR extended versions. I’ve loved them ever since they were released.
When they were filming the LOTR trilogy, I knew single scene that I could not wait see would be the charge of the Rohirrim at Pelennor Fields.
For these films, if we get to see Dain Ironfoot loping off Azog’s head at the Battle of Azanulbizar in the first one and then the Battle of The Five Armies in the second one, I can then die a happy man.
Oh my! That was awesome!!! I loved the way they set the tone with the dwarf elegy or whatever that was. This is going to be so huge for Martin Freeman, he’s just pitch perfect. I thought it was spot-on casting from the beginning but it’s nice to have cinematic proof of how great he’s going to be. I’ve been a fan of his for years, can’t wait til this elevates him from “Hey, it’s that guy!”
All 2 LOTR films gave me goosebump moments in the theater. And I say that as someone who was NOT familiar with the source material beforehand. That trilogy had some of the most stirring moments I’ve ever felt at the movies. And it’s so very rare that a trailer gives me the same reaction. This one did. That beautiful musical interlude with the characters singing…just amazing.
Sorry that should have been “all 3 LOTR films”
I thought the trailer was awesome! The singing part was fantastic! The film seems great! The book itself is amazing and some prefer it over “The Lord of the rings” (the book).
I intend to watch the extended versions ot LOTR, too. I have rewatched the films since 2003, I’ve watched them on TV, but I think it’s about time I watch the long versions (I should have by now).
Martin Freeman looks great as Bilbo and it’s always exciting to see Gollum!
SQUEEEEEE! Oh, and totally bring on the return trip through the Extended Editions. I am so there.
Yes, please do a return trip through LOTR. I loved reading your Star Wars essays (even though I don’t like SW), and I’d love to re-watch the trilogy with you.
As far as The Hobbit, I have 12/14 circled in bright red on my 2012 calendar. Can. Not. Wait.
Loved the trailer. Hit all of the right nostalgic beats. I’m especially excited to hear more of what Howard Shore has been cooking up for us.
If you did a retrospective of the LOTR Extended trilogy, I’d certainly tune in to read it. But should we be letting you get distracted from all of your other self-imposed duties? I expect Travis McGee is feeling a little neglected right now.
But seriously, you already churn out loads of great stuff for us, Drew. Only do it if you really want to. Don’t feel pressured.
I loved it! I truly can’t wait to see the movie and I am very satisfied to see familiar faces. It looks like this movie will showcase the same attention to detail and honesty to the books as the LOTR trilogy did, and I wish it were coming out sooner than next Christmas.