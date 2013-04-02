Flaming Lips drop bonkers ‘Ashes in the Air,’ push ‘Terror’ album release date

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Breaking news alert: Flaming Lips include nudity in new music video.

Just kidding, that’s what they’ve always done. “Ashes in the Air” features bits, plus a baby, a meat-grinder and all the corners of your imagination you loathe.

The song’s is from their “Heady Fwends” collaborations effort and it features Bon Iver.

The Lips’ next effort, called “The Terror,” is going to seriously bum you out (literally, not metaphorically) and is now due April 16. The band performed the set in its entirety during the 2013 SXSW music fest last month.