Flaming Lips drop bonkers ‘Ashes in the Air,’ push ‘Terror’ album release date

04.02.13 5 years ago

Breaking news alert: Flaming Lips include nudity in new music video.

Just kidding, that’s what they’ve always done. “Ashes in the Air” features bits, plus a baby, a meat-grinder and all the corners of your imagination you loathe.

The song’s is from their “Heady Fwends” collaborations effort and it features Bon Iver.

The Lips’ next effort, called “The Terror,” is going to seriously bum you out (literally, not metaphorically) and is now due April 16. The band performed the set in its entirety during the 2013 SXSW music fest last month.

Around The Web

TAGSashes in the airbon iverFlaming LipsTHE TERROR

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP