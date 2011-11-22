A

Watch: Fleet Foxes’ beautiful animated clip for ‘The Shrine/An Argument’

11.22.11 7 years ago

Fleet Foxes’ latest album “Helplessness Blues” has been out for a while, but they’ve been saving up at least one particular goodie for this, the end of the year.

Frontman Robin Pecknold’s brother Sean directed animated clip for the band, for “The Shrine/An Argument,” which the brother animated together. It featuring myth, monsters and as much plot tension as the song’s audio provides. I woke up still thinking about it. I’d recommend giving it a go.

Sean Pecknold also helped out on Fleet Foxes’ “Mykonos” and “White Winter Hymnal,” and on Pearly Gate Music’s “Rejoice,” which I love. PGM’s Zach Tillman (brother of Fleet Foxes’ J. Tillman) put out a damn good album last year, as previously reported.

The Shrine / An Argument from Sean Pecknold on Vimeo.

TAGSFLEET FOXESsean pecknold

