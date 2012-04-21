Watch: Go behind the scenes of the new Transformers 3D Ride

Were Michael Bay’s three vertigo-inducing CG “Transformers” not immersive enough for you?
Get ready to team up with Optimus Prime and other Autobots in the new Transformers: The Ride 3D, opening at Universal Studios in Southern California this spring.
A new video takes you behind the scenes of the making of the theme park attraction, which created a new story within the Bay-verse in which you (the rider) are a part of the action as a new Autobot named “Evac” takes on some Decepticon baddies in a fight to save the planet Earth.
Optimus Prime is also along for the ride, and it’s downright weird to see that iconic voice coming out of a real human being (legendary voice actor Peter Cullen) in the recording studio.
Watch it here:
The creators of the park’s “King Kong 360 3D” worked with Universal, Bay and Industrial Light and Magic to bring the smash franchise’s giant robots to life for the wild-looking ride. Think of how long the lines will be opening weekend.
Fortunately, Shia LaBeouf isn’t part of the ride. Unfortunately, neither is hottie Rosie Huntington-Whitely or the hunky Josh Duhamel.
Transformers the Ride 3D opens May 25. Transform and roll out!
Let me be the first to say… Timothy Olyphant? I think you mean Josh Duhamel.
You got me! I guess it was just wishful thinking on my part. Fixed!