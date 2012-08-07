Watch: Gotye’s new video for ‘Save Me’

Gotye”s new video for “Save Me” addresses the connections that make us human, or at least help make us feel that way.

In the animated clip, a crudely drawn creature doesn”t come to life until he fully connects with another creature. As the wide-eyed creature assembles amid a snowy backdrop, Gotye, who doesn”t appear in the clip, sings about never being good enough and the disappointments of a lonely life.

It”s a sweet clip with the robots seeming very alive and human as they find each other.

