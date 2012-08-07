B

Watch: Gotye’s new video for ‘Save Me’

08.07.12 6 years ago

Gotye”s new video for “Save Me”  addresses the connections that make us human, or at least help make us feel that way.

In the animated clip, a crudely drawn creature doesn”t come to life until he fully connects with another creature. As the wide-eyed creature assembles amid a snowy backdrop, Gotye, who doesn”t appear in the clip, sings about never being good enough and the disappointments of a lonely life.

[More after the jump…]

It”s a sweet clip with the robots seeming very alive and human as they find each other.
 

