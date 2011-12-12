Watch: Gym Class Heroes and Neon Hitch in ‘Ass Back Home’

If you”re keeping the home fires burning while your loved one is touring in a rock band, that can be a recipe for disaster. That”s the situation Neon Hitch finds herself, as she plays Travie McCoy”s honey in Gym Class Heroes new video for “Ass Back Home.”

She doesn”t know where he”s going or when he”s coming back home, and she certainly doesn”t know what he”s doing on those nights without her.

[More after the jump…]

As the fairly linear video shows, McCoy”s not up to any shenanigans that would give his lady love any worries. He”s playing, doing his thing, hanging out with his bandmates and wanting to get back home. Neon Hitch”s hook is the best part of the song. We”ll see if it can be another “Stereo Hearts.” “Ass” is the latest single from the band”s new album, “The Papercut Chronicles II.”



What do you think?