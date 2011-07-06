Watch: Harry Potter vs. Voldemort in new ‘Deathly Hallows Part II’ clips

Repent! The end is nigh. At least for the decade-long “Harry Potter” film franchise.

Picking up where Part 1 left off last fall, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II” finds Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) facing an increasingly powerful Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) as his army launches its final attack against Harry, Hogwarts and good wizards everywhere. But Harry and co. have figured out Voldy’s plans to reunite the all-powerful Deathly Hallows, and they also know the key to his defeat — destroying his sinister horcruxes (if you have no idea what we’re talking about, this is where you should just take the day off work and marathon the other films).

It’s fairly amazing that such a huge cast — even smaller roles — has remained consistent since the first film, and seeing them all together one final time will be akin to seeing your kids off to college.

As the July 15 release date of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II” approaches, Warner Bros. has released these clips showcasing large-scale magical action, a menacing Ralph Fiennes and Ron screaming like a little girl.

In this clip, wand-maker Ollivander (legendary Brit actor John Hurt) explains what the three Deathly Hallows are and what they’re capable of. But do they exist? Harry seems to think so. Hurt is the latest in a long line of respected English actors of a certain age to appear in a Harry Potter movie. The series is like the modern-day Shakespeare.

Inside the Gringotts Bank vault, Harry, Ron and Hermione — joined by the goblin Griphook (“Willow’s” Warwick Davis), search for one of Voldemort’s horcruxes. The trouble is that they’re faced with the sort of problem Mickey had to deal with in “Fantasia.”

Remember the Chamber of Secrets from the second film? A lot’s happened since then, but the place itself is still pretty secretive. Here, Ron and Hermione attempt to destroy one of Voldemort’s horcuxes, and discover that it’s easier said than done.

Harry and his gang take the Trojan Horse route as they infiltrate the once-hallowed grounds of Hogwarts, which has fallen into the hands of the Death Eaters, and is being headed by the sinister Professor Snape. Snape and Harry have a long and twisted past together that culminates in the final film where the truth about Snape will finally be revealed.

Among Harry’s other long-time nemeses is Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), the son of two Death Eaters who has a somewhat conflicted internal nature. Harry confronts him at their old stomping grounds, with Harry using Draco’s wand (so rude, Harry!). Side note: It’s likely that the “Harry Potter” films have introduced an entire generation of American kids to British insults such as “prat.”

Even powerful wizards like Harry, Ron and Hermione are afraid of nature’s deadliest element — FIRE!!!! Or, in this case, a fire dragon.

Once just a nerdy punchline, Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) has grown into a somewhat powerful wizard. Here, he gets the last laugh (?) against a massive army of baddies laying siege to Hogwarts.

Ralph Fiennes gets a chance to chew the scenery (wait, can he chew with all that makeup on?) as the dark lord Voldemort, as he meets up with his old pal Harry. Not to tell you how you should live your life, but this scene should give you some serious chills.

The film opens nationwide in 2D, 3D and IMAX on July 15.

