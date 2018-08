Richard Nixon will forever be impersonated, but it's rare that we see such a strange and piercing take like the one seen here. I

n the new web series “Nixon's the One,” Harry Shearer portrays Tricky Dick in a six-part show detailing a real-life conversation with Henry Kissinger, played here by Henry Goodman. It's an eerie viewing and an even eerier listen.

“Nixon's the One” premieres on My Damn Channel October 21.

