Watch: Is Kermit the Frog a member of the ‘Green Lantern’ corps?

Who says there isn’t any love between Marvel and DC? (Well, on a corporate level at least).

Walt Disney Studios, parent company of Marvel, debuted yet another, and we believe to be the last, “Muppet” trailer parody. This time around, the evergreen Kermit the Frog makes a “Green Lantern” connection aptly timed for the Emerald Crusader’s big screen debut this weekend. It may also actually be the best trailer of the bunch so far.

But, as Jason Seagal exclaims in the parody, “Is this another Muppet trailer parody? Why don’t we just show a real trailer? What are we hiding? Is the movie in Swedish or something?” We hope not, but Disney did announce this morning that the first real preview will debut Monday morning, 8 AM PST. Feel free to set a reminder.

In the meantime, check out Kermit’s jump into the superhero world. And, call us crazy, but that really sounds like Ryan Reynolds voice at the beginning doesn’t it? You don’t think he really..Nah, WB wouldn’t allow that would they?

It is the Muppets…



“The Muppets” opens nationwide on Nov. 23.