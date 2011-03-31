Watch: James Franco critiques his Oscar hosting with David Letterman

Bob Hope and Billy Crystal are often considered to be two of the best Academy Award hosts of all-time, but then there are the less-successful one, like David Letterman and this year’s co-host, James Franco.

The actor sat down with Letterman on the latter’s “Late Show” and traded Oscar war stories with the host.



In the clip, you can watch Letterman, who hosted the awards show in 1995 (with his infamous “Oprah…Uma…” bit), congratulates Franco on hosting the Oscars with Anne Hathaway in February. They both agree that the gig can be “horrible” if you’re bombing. Letterman asks Franco why critics accused the “127 Hours” actor of being under the influence while hosting.

“I’ve thought about it,” Franco replies. “I think I know why. Because, I love her, but Anne Hathaway is so energetic, I think the Tasmanian Devil would look stoned standing next to Anne Hathaway…She has a lot of energy.” He added, “But, no, truthfully,” Franco added, “I think I actually – I haven’t watched it back – maybe I had low energy. I honestly played those lines as well as I could…”



Franco also faces down the criticism he received. “It’s complicated because, no, I never dreamed of being, like, the best Oscar host ever. It doesn’t mean I didn’t care and it doesn’t mean I didn’t try, right?”

Franco’s entire interview will air on “The Late Show” Friday, April 1 on CBS.

