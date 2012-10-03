Watch: Jason Statham follows in the footsteps of Lee Marvin and Mel Gibson in ‘Parker’

Richard Stark wrote 24 novels about Parker, and yet we’ve got no less than three film versions of the first book now, including Taylor Hackford’s “Parker,” where Jason Statham will step into the shoes once filled by both Lee Marvin (“Point Blank”) and Mel Gibson (“Payback”) in previous adaptations.
At some point, I’d love to hear the story of why this one particular novel keeps getting adapted while the rest of the series, which contains some truly remarkable books, has yet to really be mined as source material. Sure, Godard adapted one of the books loosely as “Made In USA” in the ’60s, and there was another French film called “Mise a Sac” that used “The Score” as source material, also in the ’60s. Jim Brown played a renamed version of Parker in “The Split,” and Robert Duvall played a renamed Parker in “The Outfit”. But we’re talking about 24 books, and just a handful of movies. That’s crazy.
I don’t think Taylor Hackford’s new film looks like a literal remake of either “Point Blank” or “Payback,” and I’m curious how much of the original they use in the film written by John McLaughlin. Jennifer Lopez plays a pretty big part in the film, looks like, and it makes me think of “Out Of Sight” in what we see in the trailer. That’s a good thing, because I love “Out Of Sight,” and it looks like maybe this is the sort of material that suits Lopez the best. There’s a pretty great supporting cast in the film, including Nick Nolte, Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Chiklis, Wendall Pierce, Patti LuPone, and lots more familiar faces, and that’s encouraging. Stark (the pseudonym of author Donald Westlake) wrote great supporting characters, and they give actors opportunities to really dig in and play something rich and fun.
Statham looks like he’s having a good time here, and I’m instantly obsessed with his terrible southern accent. Best thing ever, except maybe for his pronunciation of “Machinima” in the intro to the trailer. I guess this and “Movie 43” are both landing on the same weekend in 2013, but they look more interesting than your average January dump. Who knows? Maybe this year January can deliver some pleasures for once instead of the leftover lumps of coal it so often hosts.
“Parker” arrives in theaters January 25, 2013.
Can’t stand Lopez so looks like I’ll be skipping this one.
The Parker graphic novel adaptations by Darwyn Cooke are stunning. Check’em out.
They’re not adapting the first book this time but Flashfire one of the last one. Look good so far I like the casr.
Doesn’t look as good or fun as either ‘Point Blank’ or ‘Payback’ but I’ll give it a shot. When Statham’s having fun on a film, it can be a hoot. Lopez can be quite enjoyable in a movie if she’s leaning on that ‘Out of Sight’ mode as it appears she is here. The trailer doesn’t do much for me, though.
Gotta say that this trailer does not do much for me…. Jennifer Lopez has done a (very) few good movies, and her presence actually makes it look like it might be worthwhile, but I can’t think of any Statham movie offhand that I am a fan of, even in a middling sort of way. Scratch that, “Snatch” makes the cut, but I don’t recall him being the main draw in that one.
This isn’t based on _The Hunter_, but rather on the 2000 novel _Flashfire_. Looks like they softened Parker up for the screen; not killing people unless they deserve it? He kills people who don’t deserve it all the time.
I’m betting that voiceover stuff about not killing people who don’t deserve it and not stealing money from people who can’t afford it isn’t actually in the movie, but is just used in the trailer to soften the character up to appeal to the female audience. Statham is miscast, but no more so than Jim Brown, and The Split is pretty good, so I’ll give this a chance. It actually looks like a pretty faithful adaptation of Flashfire, which is one of the better later books.
That blue suit and cowboy hat get up reminds me of Joe Don Baker’s Molly character in….damn, can’t think of the title. Oh! Charly Varrick. What an awesome movie that one is. Yeah, that’s totally a Molly reference.