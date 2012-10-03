Watch: Johnny Depp gets serious for action-heavy ‘Lone Ranger’ trailer

Hi-yo, Silver, indeed.
Disney is betting big on “The Lone Ranger” for next summer, and based on the first trailer that just premiered on “The Tonight Show” when Armie Hammer appeared last night, they’re sparing no expense in an effort to make this work.
Gore Verbinski and Johnny Depp made Disney a mountain of cash, something like three billion dollars over the course of three films together. I wonder how much longer Verbinski is going to make this sort of film, this scale of film. I think he’s got a real voice as a filmmaker, and I want to see him try his hand at the esoteric, the small, the personal.
That’s not to say this is purely going to be an empty experience, though. I like the opening narration in the trailer, someone talking about the change that the railroad is going to bring to the west. I like that Verbinski is building this lush, opulent world and contrasting it with what looks like fairly classic Western movie imagery.
What I find most interesting about the trailer is Johnny Depp’s Tonto, which I expect will be one of next summer’s most hotly debated performances. The voice he’s doing in the little bit we hear from him in the trailer is a very stereotypical movie “Injun,” which seems like an odd choice considering how much we’ve heard about how Depp wants his performance to make Tonto into more of a hero than we’ve seen in the past. Voice aside, though, the rest of what we see here fits that description, and that’s a big difference from the Captain Jack character that Depp and Verbinski made so iconic. I always felt like Captain Jack was just sort of lurching his way through life, a blessed fool, only occasionally competent. Tonto looks like a badass, and that’s something we haven’t seen from Depp in a long time.
One of the questions that has to be keeping everyone at Disney up at night is “do today’s kids know what a Western is?” It’s not like they have them as part of their regular cinematic diet. This morning, before school, I showed the trailer to both of my kids, and if their reaction counts for anything, Disney probably shouldn’t worry. They loved the look of the action, and they are already fixated on Tonto, curious to see more of him. They immediately wanted to know when we’re going to see the movie, which is about as good a reaction to a trailer as any company could hope for.
We’ll know if the gamble pays off next summer, when “The Lone Ranger” rides into theaters July 3, 2013.
The ‘Injun’ voice could be an intentional fake out. Depp could use the same trappings as those stereotypes, only to then build a complex, ass-kicking hero. Would be a nice way to invert Hollywood’s long-standing ghetto-ization of Native Americans.
I hope you’re right on the “Injun” voice. Still, even if you are right, would have killed them to make a complex and ass-kicking Indian that was actually, y’know, somebody who was part of some actual Native tribe? At best, what we would have is Johnny Depp pretending to be a Native Indian. At worst, we have Johnny Depp in face paint using long-standing Hollywood cliche’s to depict one of the last groups it’s still o.k. to offend.
Or how about we all move past it?
How about, it’s okay if Johnny Depp plays an American Indian.
How about it’s okay that Julia Roberts has played an Irish woman… TWICE?
How about it’s okay (and hilarious) that Robert Downey, Jr played an Australian Man who was playing a black man?
How about it’s okay that they cast anyone to be anything? I mean for God’s sake, Idris Elba played a NORSE GOD???
You do realize, that in when the Norse imagined their Gods, they had never laid eyes on someone of that ethnicity before, right? But he was great in the film, SO IT DOESN’T MATTER.
You know what is ACTUALLY progressive?
Stop whining and worrying about offensive this, and offensive that.
I find people who do THAT offensive.
Intellectual Ninja – Australian actors are not underrepresented in Hollywood. They get parts for both Australians and also parts written for Americans. Irish women are not underrepresented in Hollywood and they get parts for both Irish women and parts written for Americans.
Tonto is arguably the highest profile Native American character to appear on the big screen in… I dunno. Conceivably ever? There’s certainly never been a Native American character as the lead or co-lead in $200 million Hollywood blockbuster.
So yes. It’s notable that Johnny Depp and not a full-blooded Native American actor is playing the role.
I’m sorry if you don’t see how an A-list actor assimilating a key, seminal, meaty role for an underrepresented minority is different from A-list actors taking roles from widely represented non-minorities.
-Daniel
Dan, with all due respect, and unlike Ricky Bobby, I actually mean it, because I actually do respect you, enough to let you call me out for being an ass once and letting it run off my shoulders… but that’s ridiculous.
It just is. It’s okay for Edris Elba to play a Norse God, but not okay for Johnny Depp to play an American Indian?
We worry WAY TOO MUCH as a society about making things “fair,” about trying not to offend, about making everyone “equal.”
I’m sorry, but nothing’s fair, someone’s always going to be offended, and no one is equal (except under the law, which, unfortunately, is still not where it needs to be in true equality, but we’re getting there, and one day soon, God willing, my cousin can marry his boyfriend, but I digress). That’s the way it is. The sooner we stop this madness, the sooner we can worry about fixing actual problems in our society.
This kind of political correctness is ridiculous. It’s actually NOT progressive. Johnny Depp is arguably the greatest actor of his generation. Casting a role to fit an ethnicity, while ignoring the best actor available, is NOT progressive.
I love living in a world where any guy with a spray tan can play an Italian, even if he’s the WASP-iest WASP there ever was. I love that a gay man can play a womanizer like Barney Stinson, or a straight gal can play a lesbian. Or a black man can play a Norse God. Or a woman can play a man. Or a white guy can play an American Indian.
What I’m saying is: it shouldn’t matter. That is true progressivism. Defining someone by their ethnicity is backwards. If there’s a problem with American Indians being represented in the visual medium, it’s not anyone “taking” parts, it’s them being confined to ONLY those parts, being defined by their ethnicity.
If little stick Reneé Zellwegger can play a real woman in Bridget Jones (notice I said “real” as opposed to “fat”), why can’t an American Indian actor play ANYTHING out there? If Idris Elba can kick ass as Heimdahl, why can’t Adam Beach do so as the new Hal Jordan (’cause come on, there has to be a new one, right, and Adam Beach would be so much better than Ryan Forehead)?
Others say it’s not “right” that Depp is “taking” a job away from an American Indian actor, I ask why is an American Indian actor constrained to only those parts? Why are we defining parts by their ethnicity, no matter how “iconic,” and not who might give the best performance?
What idea is actually progressive? What idea is actually color-blind? What idea is narrow and what idea is wide-open?
Drew rightfully came down hard on people who came at him with “historical” arguments about why a black man couldn’t or (even worse) shouldn’t play a Norse God.
My attitude is, true equality lies in THAT thinking. When Drew shot down those arguments. It shouldn’t matter. That’s true color-blindness. That’s actual progressivism.
*Idris… not Edris… sorry Luther. :-)
*Case in point that the world is coming more to may way of color-blind thinking:
Two years ago, fanboys pitched a fit that there was a black man (no matter how good an actor he is) playing a Norse God.
This last year, we got a black/hispanic American Spider-Man in the best version we’ve had of Spider-Man in 40 years.
And compared to the Idris Elba backlash, this time around it was almost nill.
That’s progress to me.
Maybe next we can stop fooling around trying to find a white girl to play Wonder Woman and just cast Zoe Saldana, who would be AMAZING and the most kick-ass choice there is.
Because she’s a great actress who can pull off the part of a powerful, ass-kicking woman of strength and command and respect, who can stand toe-to-toe with Superman.
And that’s all that should matter, right?
IN, the main difference here, as I see it, is there actually ARE Native Americans (unlike Norse Gods, not many of them around eh?) who are a minority group. Robert Downey played the role you mentioned in a spoof comedy. Not the same thing. Hence, I never made any gripe about either of those things. Go ahead, take a look. I’ll wait.
This is literally like doing a movie on John Henry or Mohammed Ali or Gandhi with a white guy. Sure, you can do it and maybe it even works, visual aesthetics aside. It is still probably the wrong choice.
As for “true color blindness”? One, we’re a ways away from that, although it’s a lofty & noble goal. Second, I think when you have minority groups maybe it’s not such a bad thing to cast them for suitable roles. In this case, yes, that means they should have made an effort to find somebody suitable for the character’s background. Just my opinion.
-Cheers
Dave, I understand what and why you and Daniel are saying what you’re saying, but you know WHEN we’ll reach color-blindness?
When we actually do it. I’m doing my best to live it every day. To keep saying “we’re not there yet,” just puts it off, and puts it off.
So no, I have no problems with white guys playing Tonto, or Idris Elba playing a Norse God, or Glenn Close playing a man (but was he really a woman, I didn’t see Albert Nobbs, but if she was playing a man, why not, I bet she would do great!). I believe Barney Stinson is an awesome, suit-wearing womanizing fool, even if the guy playing him is gay and should be allowed to marry the love of his life. I think it’s awesome that black and hispanic kids have arguably the most famous superhero to read about in comic books as a role model. I want Zoe Saldana to be Wonder Woman, because I think she’ll give the best performance, and I think if everyone saw it that way, they’d agree with me, too. She WOULD be the best choice.
I think Adam Beach is a great actor. Why must he only be constrained to “suitable” roles? Why can’t he even get a call-back to be the next Batman, or to be the mayor of a city in a political film, or to play the lawyer in a Grisham film? Because you know, no matter how good he is, those roles aren’t “suitable” for him. That, to me, is horrible. Perpetrated by many of the same people in Hollywood who claim to be progressive.
I don’t see my outlook as a noble goal. Or something we’re not living yet. I see it as the way it is for me, and I don’t understand why the people who want to say they’re progressive won’t wade into these waters with me.
I know I’ve been channeling my inner-Ryan Murphy here, but if we don’t start actually living it, if all we do is wait for it to happen, it’ll NEVER happen.
Not that I totally disagree with you (I do think a lot of these arguments are silly), but instead of Johnny Depp as Tonto because he’s a big star, why couldn’t Tonto be played by… Adam Beach, because he’s an excellent actor who happens to be a Native American? If you want to see Adam Beach in better roles, wouldn’t that be a good start for him? Johnny Depp can do tons of other movies. Adam Beach doesn’t get offered the same number of roles that Depp does. You see where I’m going with this? Color-blind casting is fine if you’re casting someone for the right reasons. But if you’re casting someone because they’re a famous white movie star who will bring in the bucks, it’s just stupid. Why not cast Depp as the Lone Ranger and Adam Beach as Tonto?
Psycho,
That would be great. And I think he would be great. My only point is… it shouldn’t matter. If whomever plays the part is actually best for the part, why not?
Why did a horrible actor get to play Mitch McDeere in the horrible The Firm TV series? Because he was a good looking white dude with some movie-cred? You telling me you couldn’t find a good-looking black guy who could actually act who could play the part? Was Boris Kodjoe unavailable? Because he would’ve been WAY better than Josh Lucas.
The Honeymooners movie sucked. But it sucked not because they changed the ethnicity of the characters, it sucked because it was, well, bad.
We gotta break mentality of it all, that’s all I’m saying. Yes, minorities should be better represented in TV and film, but I say make the characters ethnically-neautral. Able to be played by anyone.
A good example: I know it isn’t Dan’s favorite, but in the show Go On, I know it’s a vehicle for Matthew Perry, but all of people in and around him are pretty much ethnically neutral. They’re written (so-far) like they could be played by anyone. The character played by John Cho is written as “Asian guy,” just as Matthew Perry’s best friend. The kid in the circle isn’t written as “black kid,” but he’s played by Tyler James Wilson.
I like that there are characters on the show it feels like who are just people. They could be swapped-out for any kind of actor, who may give a different performance, but the characters themselves, outside of maybe Fausta, aren’t defined by their ethnicity. They’re just people, defined by their loss & grief.
That’s progress. It’s small. But it’s progress. :-)
IN, o.k., you’ve got my attention.
The thing is, right now I believe it does matter. Two reasons. The first, Native American Indians (or whatever the PC term is), those tribes got screwed. Not that we need to pay restitution for that ad infinitum, however… We still have the Washington Redskins, a racial slur equal to the illustrious N-word. I remember them doing the Tomahawk Chop at Indians & Braves games on TV growing up (I stopped watching Baseball years ago so I’m not sure if that still happens or not). They also happened to have their numbers decimated and the continent overrun by Europeans. So yes, when Disney makes a Lone Ranger movie casting Johnny Depp, one of the most preeminent White men in Hollywood as Tonto perhaps the highest-profile Native American in pop culture, it is fair to make a comment. It might be great. However, it will still be a white guy from the dominant culture playing probably the most widely known Native American in the history of America. It matters. Don’t believe me? Try doing a Malcolm X or Martin Luther Jr. movie with a white guy, or a Latino woman and see how well it flies.
Second is authenticity. I generally view TV and movies as a way to display on screen what the book/comic/script/etc. project in the mind’s eye. In a lot of cases that does not matter. In something where a character is well-established it might. I was iffy on the proposition of Danny Glover Jr. as Spider-Man not because I am a racist (I am not), or that it offended me to think of a Black Spider-Man (it does not), merely that it clashed with my vision of the character. That is why people groaned at Jason Momoa as Conan (even though he was awesome on Game of Thrones), or Idris Elba as a Norse God (I Love Elba), or Cate Blanchett as Bob Dylan. It stands out to some people. Sure, it can work out great. Idris Elba is fantastic. Also, he plays a myth. He does not look like Heimdall in Norse legend, so it does not quite fit the source material. Elba is awesome, and it was not a huge part of the story. In The Lone Ranger it is sort of a big deal that Tonto is NA, not white-guy-in-paint. It stands out. They could have also given Elba a great role that was not inherently known as the whitest of all Gods. That may be beside the point.
Mostly it’s a matter of suspension of disbelief. Can we get over it? Sure. Usually. I was a little shocked in Louis that his wife was black only because their kids were obviously very, very caucasian. Then I forgot about it. It threw my wife though and she still does not quite get it. The actress is great, so that’s all I care about, however it still takes my wife out of the moment a bit. We just view media as more literal. Had they made Louie’s kids mulatto neither of us would have noticed.
Still, you are onto something. What you are describing reminds me of a colorblind view of how theatre used to be. You could cross genders, races, whatever, and people would roll with it. Maybe that is where we should be, or strive to be. My only qualm with that is I look to cinema for the more realistic portrayals of reality. While I know it is not real, it still at least grabs my attention and sort of gets me out of the moment when Louie’s wife is clearly Black when her kids are clearly very white, or that they cast a very prominent Caucasian as a very prominent Native Indian, a white man as Juan Rico in the movie version of Starship Troopers, or even a white guy for Jesus. Maybe none of that should bother me. It does. Eventually the roles should arguably go to the best actor who does the best job. Generally speaking, I prefer authenticity. This is particularly true when depicting cultures other than Caucasian Americans, however overall I prefer things as authentic as possible to the stories being depicted (fiction or otherwise). I think Hollywood is generally fine just throwing up the most popular actor and hoping we will not notice the difference.
-Cheers
Theatre is from where I exactly get my way of thinking.
Men play women. Women play men. White play black, black play white. And straight are almost always played by someone gay. ;-)
If we’re truly color-blind, if we truly want to just see good acting, good characters, ethnicity shouldn’t matter.
The idea of a Ralph Kramden who is a black American is intriguing and can bring an interesting conversation to the table. Unfortunately, the film and the performance were horrible, and like a Tyler Perry film, pandered to one segment of the population instead of trying to be a great (or even just funny) FILM all around.
Why can’t Wonder Woman be a black woman? Nothing out there says she can’t. Name me a better candidate for Wonder Woman than Zoe Saldana. Really think about it. Think about acting ability, think about beauty. Think about power and the ability to realistically command respect on screen from powerful men.
But right now, I bet the WB is thinking of casting Gina Carrano as WW. And she’s an ass-kicking woman, and she might be good. But she’s not a better actress than Saldana.
We gotta be willing to break the paradigms if we’re gonna change. I look at a show like Scandal, and I just finished watching it on Netflix. What a fun show. And Kerry Washington is the lead. That part could have been played by, I dunno, Reese Witherspoon if she wanted to do a TV show. It doesn’t seem like it was written necessarily for a “black woman,” yet one is playing the role. And she’s great.
That’s all that should matter.
From an audience perspective, here’s why it matters more in film than theater. Theater has lots of incarnations. Plus it’s about the moment. Film is like a snapshot. Audiences expect film (or TV) to look like a specific image, more or less. They want Lord of the Rings or Malcolm X or Gandhi or Game of Thrones or possible upcoming The Dark Tower to look as authentic as possible because they might only get one chance at it. With theater, in a few months it could easily get recast and be out there running in some different variation. So I would argue it is not the same, no more than a Mona Lisa replica is the same if it’s done as an Irish woman or a Korean. It can still be beautiful and artistic in its own right. However, it matters to the audience that it is different.
A Black or ethnically diverse Wonder Woman? Could work fine. Maybe there is some unknown who visually matches the source material that is also great. Carrano? She’s beautiful, I have no idea if she can act. That is not quite the same either. It is not Johnny Depp playing the most preeminent Native Indian character, like, ever!
As for Kerry Washington in Scandal, that’s not a great example either. It’s a character with either no preexisting character sketch for them to try and match, or at least not a commonly known one. It sounds like a new character in a new show that Kerry Washington got the lead and owned it.
I also think there is a difference if a character or role is established and whether or not somebody owns it. Usually, if somebody is great in something, objections melt. However, sometimes I think it DOES matter. Visually, a period-correct movie on slavery is probably less artistic if some of the slaves are white guys and the handlers are Black or Asian. It stands out. Similarly if Tonto is Johnny Depp, to me that just seems odd. The movie might be great, and maybe it even portrays the American tribes in a great light, however that is always going to seem off.
While I with I could agree that the best actor is all that should matter, I see nothing wrong with aspiring to a certain level of authenticity. I do see your point though and most of the time I just want a good story with good actors and good writing. In reality, there are only a small number of instances where something like this really takes me out a film or show. Beyond that, I largely agree yet I’m fine amicably disagreeing with you, for whatever that’s worth.
-Cheers
As for all the other stuff, I’m sorry, but that’s just, to me, more politically correct BS, that doesn’t actually fix anything, that just panders instead of helping.
For example: Go to an FSU football game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Understand the history there and the pride in not only the name Seminoles, but in the traditions, including the Tomahawk Chop.
There are Pilgrims, Patriots, Knights, Irish, Sooners, even Quakers as mascots. The BS about Braves, Seminoles, Utes, Illini, etc is just that. BS. Especially when it comes to Braves or something as innocuous as Warriors. Those names denote positive, good things characteristics.
The only argument can be had is for Redskins. I’m sorry to you DC fans, but that, unlike all of those others, actually IS offensive. And isn’t just lame, pc-BS. It’s the one that actually is wrong.
Fair enough. I want authenticity out of certain films, too.
Lincoln? Yes. The Mississippi Burning? Yes.
Pirates of Caribbean or The Lone Ranger? Not so much.
From films like that, it’s better to have authenticity of performance, as opposed to historical accuracy or any allusions towards ethnicity. To me, I just want to be entertained.
Like with Sulu in Star Trek. We have a Korean American playing a Japanese-descended character. Did some people make a stink? Yeah. Did it ultimately matter? No. John Cho was suitably awesome.
I think we agree more than disagree here, especially on the actual points that matter, as opposed to the the on-the-surface stuff, which is where political correctness usually lies.
“I think we agree more than disagree here, especially on the actual points that matter, as opposed to the the on-the-surface stuff, which is where political correctness usually lies.”
Agreed. Most of the rest is personal preferences in the arts and I can live with most of what you cited.
As for being PC? I used to have your viewpoint, almost exactly. My opinion now is, some of this stuff still offends people. Is it worth it to let sport franchises continue using these images as their mascots when it offends people it is allegedly depicting (often inaccurately). With the Redskins and Cleveland Indians it is flat-out offensive. To me, it is not justifiable protecting the the rights of sport teams, professional, collegic, or scholastic. Really though, Washington and Cleveland are the two that seem most blatantly offensive. The rest could be argued as paying homage. It just does not seem worth the fight.
Otherwise, yeah, I agree we’re largely agreeing and only disagreeing on minor points largely being matters of taste.
-Cheers
i still love Mousehunt. Mr Walken stole yet another film again!
All seems well, except I was thrown by seeing Helena Bonham Carter. In the old west. Really? Didn’t seem like that fit at all. (And plus, having her and Depp in the same movie anymore seems like a joke.) But I suppose if they do manage to pull off an enjoyable film, I’ll have no more complaints.
That flash of HBC was more intriguing than anything else in the trailer. And I hear she’s playing the madam of a brothel.
It was the only interesting thing to catch my eye, I’ll give you that.
Westerns have had quite a comeback since 2010. True Grit, Rango, “Red Dead Redemption”, and Community’s “A Fistfull of Paintballs” were all were major successes in different mediums. Even Cowboys and Aliens made 100M and Hell on Wheels produced two seasons on AMC. The only outright failure has been Jonah Hex. By the time The Lone Ranger comes out we will have seen Django Unchained which should be a major success. The western appears to be alive and well.
The Hatfields and McCoys miniseries did monster numbers as well.
I hope this succeeds and Disney uses it to breathe some life into Frontierland as Disneyland.
I hadn’t thought of that angle before, but yeah…that’s exactly what they’re going to do. Big Thunder Ranch is going to become Tonto’s Big Meet-n-Greet (which sounds fun). In fact, I guarantee you the potential Disneyland theming possibilities were considered when the studio decided to greenlight this movie…