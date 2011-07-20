Watch: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon in ‘History of Rap 2’

Justin Timberlake has made it very clear that we”re not getting any new music for awhile, so, oddly, late night on NBC has become the best place to hear him, whether it’s in sketches on “Saturday Night Live” or on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”

Last night, he and Fallon continued their “History of Rap” with Part 2, when Timberlake stopped by Fallon’s show to promise “Friends with Benefits.” The original “History of Rap” aired last September and included tunes from Kanye West, Eminem, Beastie Boys and Sugar Hill Gang.

This time among the songs getting a little love in the five minute Fallon/Timberlake medley included Salt N Pepa”s “Push It,” Cypress Hill”s “Insane in the Membrane,” Vanilla Ice”s “Ice Ice Baby” (very briefly), Lil Wayne”s “A Milli,” Cali Swag District”s “Teach Me How to Dougie,” Outkast”s “Hey Ya,” and a very inspired, set-closing sing-along to Biz Markie”s “Just A Friend.”

Whether they”re mimicking the Bee Gees or their favorite rappers, Fallon and Timberlake have great chemistry. Plus, Fallon is able to hold his own musically and Timberlake is hold his own comedically, without either one of them taking it too seriously. However, the synchronized choreography, and the excellent timing and backing by the Roots, shows great care has gone into the planning.