Watch: Justin Timberlake on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

09.25.13 5 years ago

Even though Justin Timberlake was feeling under the weather, he still managed to throw a heck of a party for 10,000 who crowded Los Angeles’s Hollywood Blvd. last night to see him perform for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“You guys are going to have to help me out tonight. I”m a little sick,” he said before showing what a trouper he is.
To be sure, his six-song set was roughly one-third the length of Paul McCartney”s 15-song set the night before, but he still delivered an energetic performance and sounded great. Fans watching on television saw “Take Back The Night” and new single, “TKO,” both from “The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2,” which comes out next week.

He also performed “Cry Me A River,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors,” and “SexyBack.”

Below is Timberlake”s live version of “TKO.” For a stream of the full set, go here.
 

“The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2”-all 74 minutes- is streaming in full on iTunes.
 

