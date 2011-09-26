Watch: Kelly Clarkson and her Wall of Doubt in ‘Mr. Know It All’ video

It”s Kelly Clarkson and her fan, the blowing kind, in the video for “Mr. Know It All,” which premiered on Vevo today.
The majority of the video is Clarkson performing the song in front of her self-described “Wall of Doubt,” a seemingly endless wall totally covered with headlines of tabloid stories written about Clarkson, ranging from speculation on why she”s still single to how she dropped all her friends after winning “American Idol,” and the recent leaking of tracks from new album “Stronger,” which is out Oct. 24.
Throughout, a fan gently blows her light-brown locks, as her band members appear in silhouette projected on the Wall of Doubt. There are a few additional scenes interspersed, including Clarkson at a party dancing with another girl until Clarkson falls on her butt, as well as a Clarkson packing her bag as she tells the titular “Mr. Know It All” that he doesn”t know a thing about her.
There”s a behind the scenes clip that talks about certain shots symbolizing freedom, but it looks like some of those got their wings clipped.
Ultimately, the Wall of Doubt opens up to a brave new world into Clarkson”s new life.
The clip is a positioning video to keep the focus squarely on Clarkson and her performance wrapped around a paper-thin concept. The video doesn”t have the verve of her clip for “Since You”ve Been Gone” or the storyline of “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” but that”s in part because the song isn”t as dynamic as either of those two. At least she doesn”t have to roll around in the mud in this one.
The idea of lampooning the press has been tackled in a few videos lately, including Rihanna”s “S&M” and Britney Spears” “I Wanna Go,” although both of those were aimed more at the paparazzi than this clip.
What do you think of the video for “Mr. Know It All?”
While I think the song and the video are great, I am upset about how her mgr. and RCA are handling the distribution of the first single. WHY did they release the single before radio airplay began in earnest?? That has made sales slow and who knows if they can rebound. It’s so aggravating because it always seems Kelly’s handlers don’t have her best interests in mind, and we know what happened the last time she fought with her handlers!!! (THINK MY DECEMBER!!! Incidentally, that album was versatile and fantastic in it’s own way but didn’t get any of the accolades it deserved!)
You are right about that, JD. Hadn’t really put it in that perspective, but seems to be some truth to that!
Yeah, they just went about it all wrong. She did the unveiling of the video on a live webcast 5-6 days before it was even available on itunes Sept. 5th, and from what I have read, it wasn’t even added to most radio airplay availability until mid to late sept. It is just totally backwards! It has hit written all over it, but I am convinced that because of the way the handled the release, it’s never going to become the hit it could/should have been!!!! GRRRRR!!
Sorry, I meant unveiling of the audio single (which she did Aug 30/31 or something??)
I was wrong, the song is a total grower!!! It was back in the 40’s about a week ago and now it’s once again firmly entrenched in the top 20, and most likely will gain!!!