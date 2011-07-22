Watch: Little Dragon’s trippy, surreal video for ‘When I Go Out’

07.22.11

Want your mind to explode? Check out the video for “When I Go Out” from Sweden”s Little Dragon.  Someone has a computer with lots of toys and they aren”t afraid to use it.

The trippy video, which meshes perfectly with the hypnotic synth track, drum loops and frontwoman Yukimi Nagano”s heavily-processed vocals,  is a kaleidoscope of images colliding into one another with the only constant being an African mask. Surreal image follows surreal image as screens split, colors flow and it rains and rains. It is as fascinating as it is indecipherable.

[More after the jump…]

Little Dragon”s third album, “Ritual Union,” comes out July 26, but you may have already heard them via their number of guest appearances including the Gorillaz”s “Plastic Beach,” Rafael Saadiq”s “Stone Rollin”.” They”ll also be on Big Boi”s next album, according The Globe and Mail.

