Watch ‘Lost’ star Josh Holloway in this first trailer from ‘Intelligence’

05.15.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

Have you ever wished you had a super duper microchip in your head that gave you access to, like, all information ever? You’d never lose your keys! Josh Holloway (“Lost”) plays a guy who has that microchip, but he has to do spy stuff. Darn it. We know he’s a very serious smart guy, because Holloway cut off that long, luxurious blond hair he had on “Lost.” 

“Intelligence” will premiere this winter on Mondays at 10:00 p.m.  

Will you be watching? 

