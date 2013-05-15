Watch ‘Lost’ star Josh Holloway in this first trailer from ‘Intelligence’

Have you ever wished you had a super duper microchip in your head that gave you access to, like, all information ever? You’d never lose your keys! Josh Holloway (“Lost”) plays a guy who has that microchip, but he has to do spy stuff. Darn it. We know he’s a very serious smart guy, because Holloway cut off that long, luxurious blond hair he had on “Lost.”
“Intelligence” will premiere this winter on Mondays at 10:00 p.m.
Will you be watching?
So…it’s Chuck, the drama?
I love how they mentioned all the things it borrows from but left out this. It’s like Bryce Larkin getting the intersect 4.0
It’s even more hilarious if you consider that John Billingsley is the husband of Bonita Friedericy, who played General Beckman.
This looks like it could be fun. I liked that Josh Holloway’s character gives one of the baddies a nickname like his character, Sawyer, was known for doing in Lost.
Amusing moment during Josh Holloway’s talking head between 2:37 and 2:40 – you can tell that he’s saying “I love that s***”, only the editors cut off the clip just after he started to form the ‘S’.
On a serious note, this looks like it could be a fun show.
Kind of goofy concept and seems like with Josh Holloway’s wisecracks, it could get a bit cheesy. But…..I loved him as Sawyer. Might give it a shot.
Loved Holloway on Lost, and have been waiting for him to get another good role (was crushed that he got killed in the fitst 30 seconds on Mission: Impossible 4). I’ll definitely give this one a shot.
This has promise. I agree, it sounds a bit like Chuck The Drama (although, I’m a bit ashamed to admit I never watched Chuck, although I’ve been meaning to). Still, it looks slick and Josh Holloway has charisma and acting skills so it could be a fun show.
My chief concern is it turning him into too much of a superhuman. I like characters with some modicum of humanity. That means not just flawed, although that CAN be it, but they make mistakes. I’m not sure how him being part-former-SpecOps/part-iMac-wireless allows him to know there is a sniper shooting RIGHT NOW!!!!!!!! It runs the risk of him being so powerful he’s boring. Like Rambo vs. your little brother. I’m curious if that is how they actually play it all the time, or if those scenes are just showing the height of what he can do.
-Cheers