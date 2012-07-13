Watch: Madonna takes a ride in ‘Turn Up The Radio’ video snippet

Radio hasn”t really responded to the first two singles from Madonna”s “MDNA,” but we’re hoping the third single “Turn Up the Radio” may do the trick. The sweet pop slice is more in vogue with what pop stations are playing these days.

[More after the jump…]

In the meantime, Madonna has dropped a little peek at the video for “Turn Up the Radio.” The full clip will drop on Monday, but this 30-second snippet makes it clear that she”s saluting the early days of the paparazzi in Italy (the term was popularized in Fellini”s 1960 film “La Dolce Vida”). Dressed in a black corset and with her hair in a ’60s, brushed-back do, she seems to be totally enjoying herself as she sits atop the backseat of a Cadillac convertible waving to fans and photographers alike through Florence and then the Italian countryside.

The trailer premiered on U.K.”s “Daybreak” morning program today.

