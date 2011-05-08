Watch: Michael Bolton channels ‘Scarface,’ ‘Forrest Gump’ with ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ on SNL

It turns out that Michael Bolton finally has a sense of humor about himself. Bolton appeared in a new SNL Digital short (ie, music video) for “Captain Jack Sparrow,” a new single from The Lonely Island featuring band members Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

The songs finds Bolton interrupting the boys trip to the club with a movie montage of some of his favorite films. He begins with “Pirates of the Caribbean’s” Jack Sparrow (you’re welcome for the free publicity Disney) and transitions to “Forest Gump,” “Erin Brockovich” and finally a cocaine snorting “Scarface.” Could positive buzz lead to something of a mainstream comeback for the singer who ruled the U.S. Adult Contemporary Charts in the first half of the 1990’s? Stranger things have happened.

Notable guest stars are nothing new for The Lonely Island. They have collaborated with Justin Timberlake, T-Pain, Rihanna, Natalie Portman, Adam Levine, Akon and, most recently, Nicki Minaj.

You can find the video embedded in the post below.


