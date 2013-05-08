Watch: ‘Mythbusters’ meets ‘Deadliest Catch’ for a ‘crabtastic’ special

This should be a fun mash-up! Tonight at 9:00 p.m. “Mythbusters” invites “Deadliest Catch” captains Johnathan and Junior to the show to put their long-held beliefs about their jobs to the test. Are crab pots truly indestructible? Is it better to do a 30-hour grind with no sleep or short naps? And can you really be dragged to the bottom of the sea if your foot gets caught in a coil?

Leave it to the Mythbusters to answer all those questions, and maybe even get schooled (well, at least a little bit) by Johnathan and Junior.

Watch the chaotic clips below: 

And if you’re wondering whether crab pots are really as tough as the guys say they are, this video should answer your questions.

