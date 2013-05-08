Watch: ‘Mythbusters’ meets ‘Deadliest Catch’ for a ‘crabtastic’ special

This should be a fun mash-up! Tonight at 9:00 p.m. “Mythbusters” invites “Deadliest Catch” captains Johnathan and Junior to the show to put their long-held beliefs about their jobs to the test. Are crab pots truly indestructible? Is it better to do a 30-hour grind with no sleep or short naps? And can you really be dragged to the bottom of the sea if your foot gets caught in a coil?
Leave it to the Mythbusters to answer all those questions, and maybe even get schooled (well, at least a little bit) by Johnathan and Junior.
Watch the chaotic clips below:
And if you’re wondering whether crab pots are really as tough as the guys say they are, this video should answer your questions.
No s–t Sherlock. Lay a fire cracker in an open palm, you might get burned a little bit. Close your fist and lose your fingers. Frankly, I liked it better when Discovery had actual shows about discovery, History chan was about history and not pawn shops, “pickers”, and car restoration, and your could learn about something other than honey bobo, fat dance moms, etc.. ant “the learning channel.
Every time the rope from a sinking crab cage test failed, I was going “That’s because you keep putting Buster next to the frame that dumps the cage! That’s why he keeps not going overboard each time! Why don’t you move him farther to the side before trying again?”