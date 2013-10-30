(CBR) Production was troubled for a while, but Carl Rinsch”s “47 Ronin” is rolling right along toward its Dec. 25 release. While the first trailer focused more on the movie”s fantastical action scenes, the latest one gives more background on Keanu Reeves” Kai, who was sold into slavery as a child to be saved years later by Hiroyuki Sanada (“The Wolverine”). Rinko Kikuchi of “Pacific Rim” fame also stars.
Watch: New ’47 Ronin’ trailer hints at back story of Keanu Reeves’ Kai
