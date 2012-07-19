Watch: New trailer for Dave Grohl’s documentary ‘Sound City’ with Tom Petty

Dave Grohl has unspooled a new trailer for “Sound City,” the documentary the Foo Fighter directed and produced on the legendary Los Angeles recording studio.

Sound City is where Grohl”s former band Nirvana recorded “Nevermind,” and where a number of other classic albums, including Fleetwood Mac”s “Rumours” and “Fleetwood Mac,” Neil Young”s “After The Gold Rush,” and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers” “Damn The Torpedoes” were recorded.

Grohl began his documentary on the studio after purchasing the same Neve 8028 analog recording console that was used at Sound City. Among the artists and producers remembering Sound City in the 60-second teaser are Petty, John Fogerty, Butch Vig, Mick Fleetwood, Trent Reznor and producer Jim Scott.

Two other teasers for the film came out earlier this year, but none contained documentary footage. Grohl”s Roswell Films will distribute the movie. No word on a release date.