Watch: Nicki Minaj, Nas and Chris Brown combine for ‘Right By My Side’

“Let me see your phone…” Gotta love Nicki Minaj’s gall to have a verse about checking her boyfriend’s cell phone in a song that features Chris Brown.

The Young Money would-be pop-star and rapper combined with Brown for “Right By My Side,” another cut from “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.” In addition to the socially repugnant pop star, Minaj also tapped another super-talent for the track, or at least the video: Nas.

The music video seemingly set up shop in the 1990s era of R&B, with Minaj’s slo-mo’ed long blonde locks and wack lounge wear, and the ever-lovely Nas sporting eyeglasses like he’s Nate from Boyz II Men (of course he was the cute one). Oh, a new car! Oh, a make-out session on a park bench! Kelis is somewhere, weeping and sharpening a blade.

This clip is thankfully much more cohesive than Nicki’s last, neon eyesore “Starships.” Where I take issue here, though, is that she spends about 75% of the time doing capital-S Serious acting for the VH1 crowd, and the rest of it goofing off. It’s one kind of comedy to watch Brown try to lip-sync to his auto-tuned solo, it’s another to perpetually act like its the end of a long day. The tail-end of the vid hints at a “Thriller”-like sequel, but I don’t feel like dancing.

But back to Brown… since I do not such job in hiding my disdain, I just want to point out this good Ebony article on “slut shaming” Rihanna, since that’s what he did in his “Theraflu” freestyle recently. Cut it out, guys. Really.

