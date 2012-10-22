Watch: Nicki Minaj’s new video for ‘Come On A Cone’

#Nicki Minaj
10.22.12 6 years ago

Reasons to be grateful today: When Nicki Minaj raps  the phrase “Come On a Cone,” the title to her new song, she really does mean a cone, as in an ice cream cone because her jewelry (i.e. ice) is so cold “it should come on a cone”.  Given how profane the lyrics are in the end, it could have gone in a completely different direction…

[More after the jump…]

The song is on “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” which as all your Barbz know, is being released in an expanded version on Nov. 19.

The minimalist clip and the buzzing rap recall Minaj”s street side. As she tells us about how she”s hanging with Ellen (Degeneres) and Vogue editor Anna (Wintour) and that if we want her on our record to make it a hit, it”s going to cost six figures, she”s also bemoaning just how hard it is to be Nicki: “In the middle  of nowhere, I just feel all alone.”  Poor little rich girl….despite the fact that, as she raps, “every bitch wants to be me.”

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSCome on a ConeNicki MinajPink Friday: Roman Reloaded

