Poor Olivia Wilde. She thought she was getting a quality tarot card reading from comedian/psychic Emily Heller, but she ended up with… whatever the opposite of a great future is. A pretty miserable present, I guess.
Watch Olivia Wilde Get the Worst Psychic Reading Ever
Louis VIrtel 06.17.14 4 years ago
