Watch: Pink’s new video for ‘F**kin’ Perfect’

Pink, despite all of her success, has always identified herself as a “dirty little freak.” She”s from the land of misfit toys, and proud of it.

In the new video for “F**ckin” Perfect,” the second previously unreleased song from her greatest hits set, she takes a song whose lyrics are meant to give anyone who”s ever felt they don”t belong hope that they are fine just the way they are, and takes them to some pretty dark places first.

However, for the video, she takes the pain expressed in the lyrics to a much, much darker degree, as we see a teenage girl spiral downward into all the usual traps, including anorexia and cutting. It all works out in the end. In fact, it gets wrapped up in a pretty, pretty bow of cliched happiness, but, given where Pink is in her life, it”s actually very sweet. We don”t want to give away more than that.

She admits she knows the video may be a little controversial, but she felt it was important to address these issues. Below the video is the statement she posted on her website.

Watch for yourself, but be warned, it gets a little gruesome in the middle.

A Personal Note From P!nk:

I’m sure my newest video for “F**kin” Perfect” will be much like some of my other videos, which basically means I expect it will ruffle some feathers.

My favorite books, art pieces, films, and music, always have something jarring about them. I want art to make me think.

In order to do that, it may piss me off, or make me uncomfortable. That promotes awareness and change, or at least some discussion.

That is my intention.

You can’t move mountains by whispering at them.

Cutting, and suicide, two very different symptoms of the same problem, are gaining on us. (the problem being; alienation and depression. the symptoms; cutting and suicide). I personally don’t know a single person who doesn’t know at least two of these victims personally. A lot of us have seen certain starlets showing off their latest scars on a red carpet somewhere, usually right before they head back to their favorite rehab.

Its a problem, and its something we should talk about.

We can choose to ignore the problem, and therefore ignore this video, but that won’t make it go away.

I don’t support or encourage suicide or cutting.

I support the kids out there that feel so desperate/numb/powerless, that feel unseen and unheard, and can’t see another way.. I want them to know I’m aware. I have been there. I see them.

Sometimes that’s all it takes.

Making this video was a very emotional experience for me, as was writing this song. I have a life inside of me, and I want her or him to know that I will accept him or her with open and loving and welcoming arms. And though I will prepare this little munchkin for a sometimes cruel world, I will also equip this kid to see all the beauty in it as well. There are good people in this world that are open-minded, and loving. There are those that accept us with all of our flaws. I do that with my fans/friends, and I will do that with my child, whoever they decide to be.

If you or someone you know needs help, please visit TWLOHA