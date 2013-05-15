Watch Robin Williams in the first trailer from CBS’ ‘The Crazy Ones’

I’ve always had a soft spot for Mork, but Robin Williams can be a small doses kind of personality. The good news is that in CBS’ new sitcom “The Crazy Ones,” he has the acerbic sensibility of Sarah Michelle Gellar to keep him in line. The two play a father-daughter team in the world of advertising.

Williams is a larger-than-life advertising genius whose unorthodox methods and unpredictable behavior would get him fired… if he weren”t the boss. The show airs on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. this fall.

Are you going to watch?