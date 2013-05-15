Watch Robin Williams in the first trailer from CBS’ ‘The Crazy Ones’

#Robin Williams
05.15.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

I’ve always had a soft spot for Mork, but Robin Williams can be a small doses kind of personality. The good news is that in CBS’ new sitcom “The Crazy Ones,” he has the acerbic sensibility of Sarah Michelle Gellar to keep him in line. The two play a father-daughter team in the world of advertising. 

Williams is a larger-than-life advertising genius whose unorthodox methods and unpredictable behavior would get him fired… if he weren”t the boss. The show airs on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. this fall.

Are you going to watch? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robin Williams
TAGSRobin WilliamsSarah Michelle GellarTHE CRAZY ONESUpfronts 2013

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP